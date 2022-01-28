The weekend is finally here; it's time to unwind, sit back and relax. If you are a foodie like us, then we are sure you would love to use this time to eat and indulge too. While some of us prefer to order in, others may cook a storm in the kitchen. If you are one among them who loves to experiment in the kitchen during weekends, then you are the right place as we bring you a list of 5 aloo kebab recipes that you, your friends and family would love to devour. Besides, these easy, quick and delicious kebab recipes have a simple process and require minimum ingredients to be cooked. Moreover, with the crunchiness, taste and aroma of these aloo kebabs, we can assure these kebabs will leave you and your guests keep asking for more! So, let's get started.





Aloo Gola Kebab, Chapli Kebab And More: 5 Aloo Kebab Recipes You Must Try:

1. Aloo Paneer Kebab

Let's kickstart the list with this one. This kebab is a mixture of two of the most common foods of Indian snacks cuisine. Yes, you guessed it right - it's aloo and paneer. Both these delicious ingredients come together and are seasoned with just a handful of flavouring ingredients and make delicious kebabs. Click here for the recipe.

2. Aloo Ke Gola Kebab

Here we bring you an easy yet interesting recipe that both vegetarians and non-vegetarians just can't resist - Aloo Ke Gola Kebabs. It is easy to make and includes the basic ingredients you easily get at home. Wondering what those ingredients are and how to make this recipe? Click here.

3. Aloo Ke Chapli Kebab

Aloo ke chapli kebab recipe is a vegetarian take on the famous Peshawari chapli kebab, made with minced mutton or chicken. As the name suggests, this chapli kebab is made from shredded boiled potatoes along with a host of aromatic spices. Find the complete recipe here.

4. Grilled Potato Kebabs

These mouthwatering vegetarian kebabs are made with many delicious spices and herbs. The best part is this recipe does not need long hours of marination. Just coat the potatoes with some seasonings, grill them and serve with dips alongside. Find the recipe here.

5. Aloo Chana Dal Kebab

Made with chana dal and mashed aloo along with flavours of garlic, ginger, fresh herbs and other basic kitchen ingredients. These kebabs are further garnished with sesame seeds which adds a nutty flavour to the kebabs.





For more veg kebab recipes, click here.





So, try these recipes and let us know how they turned out! Happy Weekend!









