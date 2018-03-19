10 Amazing Health Benefits of Asafoetida We Should All Know About

Highlights Asafoetida's distinct flavour and aroma can transform any boring dish

It has anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties

Asafoetida is also referred to as the Foods of the Gods

Asafoetida or hing is an age-old medicine for stomach problems including gas and bloating

Hing may also help in relieving respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis and dry cough

Asafoetida is known to be a natural blood thinner and may help in lowering blood pressure levels

Asafoetida helps in alleviating the menstrual pain and cramps in the lower abdomen and back

Asafoetida has anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing headache



Asafoetida acts as a natural antidote for insect bites and stings

Asafoetida's anti-inflammatory properties work together to reduce acne production

Asafoetida helps increase the supply of oxygen to facial tissues that gives your skin a radiant glow