10 Amazing Health Benefits of Asafoetida We Should All Know About

Asafoetida or hing is an age-old medicine for stomach problems including gas and bloating
Hing may also help in relieving respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis and dry cough
Asafoetida is known to be a natural blood thinner and may help in lowering blood pressure levels
Asafoetida helps in alleviating the menstrual pain and cramps in the lower abdomen and back
Asafoetida has anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing headache
Asafoetida acts as a natural antidote for insect bites and stings
Asafoetida's anti-inflammatory properties work together to reduce acne production
Asafoetida helps increase the supply of oxygen to facial tissues that gives your skin a radiant glow
Go on and add asafoetida or hing in your daily diet and ensure a healthy you!
Asafoetida can do wonders for dry and frizzy hair