Holi 2019: 5 Delicious Sweets To Celebrate The Festival Of Colours 

Pink cheeks, purple lips, green ear lobes, and other glaring colours settled in corners of our nails, it is only on Holi that we are willing to be out in the sun in our most garish avatars. This is perhaps what makes it one of our favourite festivals of all times. This year Holi falls on 20th of March and preparations have begun in full swing. Markets are lined with colours of all kinds, water guns, balloons and traditional Holi foods. Like all Indian festivals, Holi is very high on food quotient too, of which sweets form an essential part. Many different regions have added their own local, greasy and delicious delights to festival along the years.





Here are some of our most favourite dessert recipes you can cook this Holi:

1. Gujiya





You saw this coming, didn't you? Gujiya is probably one of the most popular Holi desserts of all time. While no one knows at what point in History did Gujiya become a Holi staple, but what we do know is that this time too, you would find yourself making the rounds of your local sweetmeat shop to pack yourself a good number of these crescent-shaped dessert. This recipe can help you make some at home all by yourself. Trust us, these khoya- and sugar-filled dough pockets are very easy to prepare and is as indulgent as it gets!





Holi 2019: Gujiya is probably one of the most popular Holi desserts of all time

2. Malpua

This crisp pancake-like dessert is deep-fried in ghee and later dipped in sugar syrup. Malpua tastes divine on its own, but teaming it with silky rabri can take the whole gluttonous experience a notch higher.





This crisp pancake-like dessert is deep-fried in ghee

3. Kheer





Kheer's love affair with Indian festivals needs no introduction. The rice and milk pudding has been an intrinsic part of all major festivals around the country. Topped with chunky nuts and flavoured with aromatic spices, this kheer is one delicious treat after long hours of revelry and fun.





Holi 2019: Kheer's love affair with Indian festivals needs no introduction

4. Kesar Kulfi





The cold and gloomy days are a thing of past and we cannot wait to dig into all spring and summer delights. One of our all-time spring favourites is a nutty and yummy kulfi. This delicious kulfi is densely packed with goodness of condensed milk, saffron, almonds, cashews and cardamom. Team it with melt-in-mouth faluda and enjoy.





Holi 2019: One of our all-time spring favourites is a nutty and yummy kulfi.

5. Mishti Doi





Creamy, yummy and ever-so-delectable, mishti doi is a popular Bengali dessert made by thickening milk and is sweetened with jaggery. Mishti doi is best enjoyed chilled.





Holi 2019: Mishti doi is a popular Bengali dessert made by thickening milk





Here's wishing you all a very happy Holi. Indulge to your heart's content and try cooking as many dishes as you can at home this festive season.















