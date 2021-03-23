Finally, it is time to get set for the most vibrant and colourful festival of the year. Yes, Holi 2021 is almost here, and our excitement is at its peak. Local shops have already packed themselves with festive essentials like gulaal, gujiya and more. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 29th March 2021, Monday. The festival is all about smearing gulaal, painting people in different hues and drenching them in coloured waters. But what complete the festive vibe remains are scrumptious Holi-special sweets and snacks. Gujiya, barfi, thandai, dahi bhalla, pakoda etc make an important part of Holi celebration. Another must-have snack during the festival is laddu. While motichoor laddu and besan laddu remains our all-time favourite, we also like making various other types of laddus to add on to the celebration.

We bring you a unique laddu recipe that can be a special addition to your Holi menu this year. It is made of two delicious ingredients - paneer and petha. All you need to do is prepare some fresh paneer at home, buy some petha from the nearby sweet shop, add nuts to it and whip up. It is probably the easiest laddu recipe you can think of. Click here to know how to make paneer at home.

This paneer petha laddu recipe has been shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel Manjula's kitchen. Without further ado, let's get into the recipe:

Take one cup of paneer on a flat base and mix with hand. Use the palm and press the paneer well to form soft and smooth dough, without any lump.

Take one cup petha and shred it. If you are using canned petha, drain out the syrup and pat it dry.

Now heat a pan, add paneer and petha to it and mix. Cook until the paneer is cooked a bit.

Take the dough in a bowl and make small roundels out of it.

Garnish with cardamom powder and sliced pistachios and serve. You may also avoid adding these ingredients.

Watch Here The Complete Recipe Video Of Paneer-Petha Laddu:

Also Read: Holi 2021: For Paan Lovers, This 2-Minute Paan Ice-Cream Is A Festive Bliss

This Holi, prepare this quick and easy paneer petha laddu and impress your guests.

Happy Holi 2021, everyone!