Holi 2019: Head To These Places In Delhi, Mumbai And Bangalore For Your Holi Binge

Highlights Many restaurants in the country have curated Holi-special menus

The festival of Holi is about colours, pichkaris and bhaang

Celebrate the festival of colours with classic Indian delicacies

Festivity is in the air as the most fun-filled Indian festival, Holi, is here! It's that time of the year when we bid goodbye to the gloomy winters and embrace the vibrant summers. Holi marks the onset of springs and we finally make peace with cold water. It's the festival of hues of colours, a bevy of delicacies, bucketsful of water, and loads of mischief and laughter. The festival is celebrated with full fervour in India, which plays host to many exciting Holi parties. These events don't just get locals out of their homes but also see people from various other countries flying in especially to India, to join in the celebrations. But, if you are one of those who don't want to really just get drenched or painted with a medley of colours, then what better way to enjoy the festival with some lip-smacking delicacies? Many restaurants in the country have curated Holi-special menus to keep up with the spirit of this effervescent occasion.





Don't know what to do this Holi? Here are some uber cool food festivals hosted by restaurants all over Delhi and Bangalore you should head to and don't let Holi-day be a dull one.

Delhi NCR

1. Hyatt Regency





To celebrate the day of colours with its patrons, Hyatt Regency is organising a luxury Holi brunch. Be a part of the festivities at the hotel - a carnival of organic colours, spectacular food, drinks and popular hits. The Deck's inviting pool-side ambience makes it ideal for this celebration. Indulge in a special Holi spread comprising live stations, grills and signature favourites from the dining outlets of the hotel. Fresh seafood and chicken grills, crunchy and delicious salads, and an assortment of cheeses and cold cuts are sure to keep you fuelled while you rejoice with your friends and family. Italian delicacies, Oriental favourites and hearty Mughlai options are also a part of the grand spread.

The dessert station includes irresistible traditional Indian mithais like jalebi, rabri, rasmalai and the Holi special gujiyas. The more contemporary options like warm dark chocolate pudding, banoffee crumble, strawberry meringue tart and baked cheesecake make the occasion all the more pleasurable.





When: Thursday, 21st March 2019





Where: The Deck, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi





Time: 12 noon to 3 pm





Price: INR 2799, including tax, per person





Contact: +919873611809.





2. Darzi Bar





The festival of Holi is about colours, water balloons, pichkaris and, of course, bhaang. Any festival is incomplete without some booze, and if you just screamed a "yes," then here's some great news for you all! Darzi bar has come up with an interesting line up of drinks for you that come with Holi-inspired names. Yes, they've drinks like Balam Pichkari, Rang Barse, Vodka Thandai, Ragda Peeke Ho Jao Tagda, Bheegi Choli to name a few.





When: Till 25th March 2019





Where: Darzi, Bar and Kitchen, H-55, 1st Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Time: 12 noon - 12 midnight





Price: Rs. 595 plus taxes





Contact: 9311714702,703,704





3. Pikkle





What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Holi? If you thought of bhaang too, then it's time we tell you about the best bhaang shots in town and where to get them! This Holi, Pikkle is serving flavoured bhaang shots! They've options like Blueberry, Kesar and Rose and they are absolutely delicious.





When: Till 21st march'19





Where: Pikkle - 25B, First Floor, Opposite Metro Pillar 117, Pusa Road, Rajendra Nagar





Time: 12 noon- 12 midnight





Contact: 08470054321





4. Cervesia





Give your Holi a boozy twist with these delectable drinks at Cervesia! Enjoy the festival in its true spirit with their drool-worthy drinks like Gulabi Pan Mojito, Gulal Ras Cosmopolitan, Sharbat-E-Aam with Vodka, Thandai Shots, Rangila Bomb, Rangoli Chuski, Liquid Kesari, and Paan Rabari, that'll keep you asking for more.





When: Till 25th March 2019





Where: Cervesia, SCO 22, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon





Time: 4 pm onwards





Price: Rs 345 plus taxes





Contact: 7289913000





5. Nihira





Celebrate the festival of colours with a fun and fresh spin on classic Indian sweets! Nihira is offering an exciting array of delicacies for Holi like Paan Supari, Kesar or Apple Pie Gujiya, Magic pop barfi as well as churros and candyfloss with aromatic surprises. Pair your meal with their red wine, whiskey or champagne liquor ladoos or the cheesecake, Oreo or bubblegum barfis.





Where: Delivers in Gurgaon





Time: Open 24 hours





Price: INR 200 for two people (approx.)





Contact: 9717122667





6. Biryani by Kilo





Playing with colours all day can tire us out enough to not want to cook for a bunch of friends and family. So, why not choose from one of the special Holi menus that Biryani by Kilo (BBK) has prepared for you?! Order from Biryani by Kilo to enjoy a complimentary Kesar Thandai. Their menu has an array of choices like Dum Nihari Gosht, Murg Luknow Biryani, Gosht Lucknowi Biryani, Prawns Biryani, Murg Mussallam, galouti kebab and Kathal Hyderabadi Biryanis. BBK claims to deliver both authentic tastes of Hyderabadi (Kutchi) and Lucknowi (Pukki) Biryanis.





Where: Has outlets at many places in Delhi and NCR





Price: INR 700 (approx) for two





Bangalore

1. Rang Barse at HIGH Ultra Lounge





Usher in this spring's first festival of the year at HIGH Ultra Lounge. With a variety of activities, electrifying music, the three-day extravagant Holi experience will get more exciting as you will get to enjoy scrumptious food. Live counter dishes like chaats, varieties of Biryanis and chilled Lassi will satiate your taste buds along with Holi special cocktail menu.





When: Thursday, 21st March to Saturday, 23rd March 2019





Where: HIGH Ultra Lounge, Bangalore





Time: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM





Price: INR 499 (all-inclusive)





Contact: 08045674567/+91 8892603613





2. Holi at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel





Ring in the festival of colours with a grand festive feast at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Indulge at the all-day dining venue offering a wide selection of delectable desserts, an array of chaats, biryani, kebabs and crunchy salads. The versatile menu is a foodie's dream come true. The scrumptious spread also includes assorted dim sums, chole bhature, dal makhani, bharwa mirch masala.





Don't forget to try the variety of offerings at the live counters and traditional sweets including gujiyas, malpuas, khubani ka meetha and thandai.





When: Thursday, 21st March 2019





Where: Feast, Lobby Level at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway





Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM





Price: INR 3200 ++ (With Alcohol) | INR 2300 ++ (Non - Alcoholic)





3. Grape Stomping and Holi Brunch at JW Marriott Hotel Bangalore





What's Holi without endless fun and frolic? JW Marriott Hotel Bangalore has planned a thrilling afternoon for you all with some exciting grape stomping session and indulgence galore. Binge into some classic Indian dishes like Gosht Nihari, Chingri Malai, Aloo Bharta, Gajar Halwa, Dal Halwa, Chukundar Halwa and have fun with all your friends and family.





When: Thursday, 21st March 2019





Where: JW Kitchen, Lobby level, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru





Time: 12.30-3.30 PM





Price: INR 2450++ (non-alcoholic brunch), INR 3400++ (alcoholic brunch)





Mumbai

1. Holi Celebrations At Via Bombay





Celebrate Holi at Via Bombay with all your favourite traditional delicacies without burning a hole in your pocket. They are giving out a plate of four jalebis and a Holi special thandai for just rupees 190! Jalebis are available in both bhang and non-bhang varieties. And while you are there, do try their amazing menu with dishes inspired by different cuisines of India.





When: 21st March 2019







Where: Via Bombay, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Opposite BMC Office, Near Natraj Cinema, Chembur, Mumbai





Time: 12noon – 3pm, 7pm – 11:30pm





2. Sassy Teaspoon





Holi is the perfect time to indulge and binge and Sassy Teaspoon is the right place if you are craving for macarons. From thandai macarons to the quintessential French macarons, this cutesy bakery at Nariman Point in Mumbai is offering an interesting mix of macarons and pastries that will satisfy all your sweet tooth cravings without burning a hole in your pocket. Also their Holi Special Thandai Macaron, customised to perfection, is a must-try! But, if you wish to feast on these yummy delights at the comfort of your couch, you can also order a box of three or box of six macrons at home.





Where: Sassy Teaspoon, Nariman Point, Mumbai





When: 18th March 2019 to 24th March 2019





Contact: 022-61344939





3. Hitchki





This Holi, get your friends and family and head to one of Mumbai's favourite upbeat hangouts - Hitchki. From its uber cool ambience to its interesting Bollywood-themed menu, Hitchki is hosting a pre-Holi event on 20th March 2019 and a Holi party on 21st March 2019. And as they say, Holi is incomplete without a glass of chilled thandai, the restaurant is offering special complimentary thandai shots to everyone on both the days.





Where: Hitchki, Powai, BKC, Ghatkopar and Thane





When: 20th March, 2019





4. Juss By Sindhful





Thandai to Holi is what kaju katli is to Diwali. Holi is the best time to try all the different versions of thandai, and there's no better place to try an interesting range of thandais in Mumbai than Juss by Sindhful. Their Holi special Strawberry + Mint Thandai, a unique blend of almonds, poppy seeds, melon seeds, spicy peppercorns and elaichi, is a perfect way to conclude your Holi festivities.





What: Strawberry + Mint Thandai





Where: Juss by Sindhful at Khar and Lower Parel





Price: INR 180





The festival of colours is a fusion of merriment, togetherness and love. Whether you are having an intimate family time or enjoying some joyous moments with friends, fill your appetite with the flavours of the season and make this Holi a memorable one.







