We discovered a great idea to make Holi 2023 unique and special. If you are hosting a Holi party at your place, your guests would naturally expect to be served thandai. Surprise them with a different thandai-like drink that will impress them too. Thandai, milkshake, custard - all three rolled into one drink. Interesting, right? This refreshing drink tastes just as good as thandai but offers additional flavours of custard powder, cardamom and saffron. Another reason to make this thandai for Holi is that you can prepare in advance and complete this drink in just 5 minutes on D-day.

The video of instant custard thandai was posted on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. One look at the thandai and we were tempted to try it out. After noting the easy recipe, we are surely going to add it to our Holi 2023 menu. We are sure you will too after checking out the recipe.

How To Make Instant Custard Thandai I Unique Thandai Recipe For Holi 2023:

Prepare the premix powder for the thandai in advance. Take a grinding jar and toss in sugar granules. Add some custard powder (vanilla or another flavour of your liking). Throw in some dry fruits like almonds, cashews, pistachios and melon seeds. Also add in green cardamom (elaichi). Now grind everything together into a fine powder. Top it with almond and pista shavings, and some saffron strands. Store it in an air-tight container.

Use this pre-mix to make the drink. First, boil milk on the stove. In a separate small bowl, take a couple of spoons of milk. Add some premix powder and mix well. Add the powder batter to the milk gradually while whisking continuously. Simmer for some time till it thickens a little. Take off the gas and let it cool down. Add a splash of rose water and gulkand (rose petal jam). Garnish with rose petals and throw in ice cubes before serving. You can also top it with more crushed almonds and pista.

The premix powder can be stored in an airtight container for up to 6 months. That means you can enjoy the deliciousness of this drink throughout the summer season.

