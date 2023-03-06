Have you already planned what you're going to make for Holi? Or have you left everything for the last minute? This year, Holi is falling in the middle of the week, so it's understandable if you don't have much time to prepare for it. But no need to worry - we have got your back! We have put together a handy list of unique Holi snack recipes. These treats are quick to make and don't have many special ingredients - you can easily prepare them with what you have lying around and they still manage to look festive. Curious to know what they are? Check them out below:

1. Crispy Layered Mathri

Who doesn't enjoy snacking on some delicious mathri? This treat can be flavoured and shaped in a variety of ways: you can make methi mathri, achari mathari, oats mathri and even potato mathri. But if you don't have much time, we recommend this crispy layered mathri shared by the vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel, 'Cook with Parul.' This version takes only 10 minutes to make and all you need is maida, ajwain seeds, salt, black pepper powder, ghee and oil. So simple, right? Check out the full recipe here.

2. Paneer Gujiya

3. Churumuri

Another crowd-pleaser on Holi is chaat. You can never go wrong with chaat items because they are so tasty and (usually) quick to put together. This Holi, try making Churumuri or 'Masala Mandakki.' This popular South Indian street food is like bhel puri. It doesn't require any chutney, which makes it the perfect choice when you are in a hurry! All you need to prepare churumuri is puffed rice, roasted peanuts, chillies, onion, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and cumin. Ghee and sev are optional. This yummy dish takes a few minutes to make and will have others craving more. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Tawa Bread Rolls

For many of us, Holi is the time to gorge on fried snacks like pakoras and bread rolls. But are you looking for a non-deep-fried version of these snacks? Whether you are being health conscious or are simply running out of oil, this tawa bread roll recipe is here to save the day. You have to start by following the usual process: stuff bread slices with mashed vegetables (potatoes, onions, carrots, etc) that are seasoned with masala. Next, you have to simply coat them in a cornflour slurry and pan-fry them until golden brown. Click here for the step-by-step recipe

5. Bread Dahi Vada

You may have tried dahi vada and dahi bhalle, but have you tasted bread dahi vada yet? This is a yummy twist on the classic dish and is also very easy to make. While regular dahi vada usually needs urad dal, bread dahi vada uses paneer and bread to make unique vadas. The end result is a melt-in-the-mouth snack that is oozing with flavours and creamy dahi. Click here for the full recipe for Bread Dahi Vada.

Which of these snacks are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments.

