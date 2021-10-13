





Looking to experiment in the kitchen? We have some good ideas for you! Why not try cooking with a lotus stem? For the uninitiated, the lotus stem comes from the root of the lotus flower. As the lotus is grown in water, the lotus stem is harvested underwater. This root vegetable has a crunchy texture and has a sweet flavour like a water chestnut. Also known as nadru (in Kashmiri) and kamal kakdi (in Hindi), it is a great source of dietary fibre! It also has a high content of vitamin C, helping in increasing immunity. Lotus stem is a rare healthy delicacy that is enjoyed by people with finer tastes, so if you are looking to upgrade your food palate then lotus stem is for you! Here are five delicious lotus stem recipes that will make you fall in love with this vegetable.

Here Are 5 Lotus Stem Recipes:

1.Nadru Yakhni

If you are a fan of Kashmiri food, then you will love this authentic Kashmiri curry! Nadru yakhni is a creamy mellow curry that is made of yoghurt, giving a delicious earthy taste to the lotus stem. Nadru yakhni would go well with steam rice.





Click here for the full recipe of Nadru Yakhni.

Pair the curry with rice or hot parathas.

2.Potato Lotus Stem Curry

Spicy food fanatics will find this curry as the perfect spice haven. This curry is made of thinly sliced potatoes and lotus stem bathed in rich spices like amchoor, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, green chillies and more. Pair this curry with rice or hot parathas.





Click here for the full recipe of Potato Lotus Stem Curry.

3.Punjabi Lotus Stem Chicken Curry

Chicken lovers, we have something special for you. This Punjabi curry will give a meaty flavour to the lotus stem, making it even tastier. It is an extremely flavourful and aromatic dish that is made with rich Indian spices and tomato base gravy.





Click here for the full recipe of Punjabi Lotus Stem Chicken Curry.

4.Nadru Shammi Kebab

Kebabs are traditionally made from meat, but this kebab recipe uses no meat at all! Vegetarians will enjoy this soft and juicy shammi kebab made from lotus stem and Bengal gram. Serve it as a party snack and impress people with your culinary skills.





Click here for the full recipe of Nadru Shammi Kebab.

Eat these pakodas with Kashmiri chai.

5.Nadru Monje

We have found a unique pakoda recipe that hails from Kashmir. This famous Kashmiri street food is super easy to make, you just need to dip lotus stem in rice flour and deep fry it. This crispy pakoda is ready!





Click here for the full recipe of Nadru Monje.





Try out these delicious recipes and tell us in the comments section!