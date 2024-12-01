The hot chocolate season is here and chocolate fans around the world are all excited to drink their favourite sweet treat. While enjoying hot chocolate in a cafe can be fun, you must try making some at home and slowly sip on the chocolatey drink while wrapped in your cosy blanket, with your favourite book or some lovely music in the background. Simply delightful! Now, when it comes to making your own hot chocolate, here are some wonderful techniques you can explore. From Mexico to France, check out delicious and heavenly hot chocolate recipes from around the world.

Here Are Some Traditional Hot Chocolate Recipes From Different Regions:

1. Mexican Hot Chocolate

Photo: iStock

Mexican food is known for its spices, and so is its hot chocolate. Yes, this warm cup of sweet hot chocolate comes with a hint of chilli to warm you up from the inside out. It also contains other spices such as cinnamon, originally from Chocolate de Mesa, a bar of Mexican table chocolate made with true cinnamon.

In a saucepan, add milk, cocoa powder, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and a pinch of chilli powder. Mix with a whisk, add bittersweet chocolate and heat until the chocolate has completely melted. Serve and enjoy!

2. Spanish Hot Chocolate

Spanish hot chocolate is thick, rich, creamy and silky. The secret behind the thickness is the use of cornstarch. This dense hot chocolate pairs well with churros.





In a saucepan, add milk. Whisk in cornstarch to the warm milk until it has dissolved. Add chocolate and keep stirring till it completely melts. Add sugar and continue stirring for about 5 minutes until the hot chocolate is nicely thickened.





3. French Hot Chocolate

Photo: iStock

Drinking hot chocolate in France is a ritual. Chocolat chaud, or French hot chocolate, is rich and thick, made with butter, melted chocolate, and whole milk, with the finishing touch of fresh whipped cream as a topping. The flavour is both sweet and dark.





Heat whole milk in a saucepan. Once warm, turn the heat off and stir in chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is completely melted. Turn the heat back on and bring the hot chocolate to a slow simmer. Stir occasionally until you reach your desired thickness. Turn the heat off and whisk in brown sugar. Your French hot chocolate is ready!

4. Dutch Hot Chocolate

Dutch hot chocolate (called warme chocolademelk) is a classic recipe from the Netherlands. This hot chocolate uses the finest dark chocolate chips and a teaspoon of Dutch process cocoa.





Pour milk into a saucepan until it just begins to boil. Mix cocoa, sugar, vanilla and a splash of the milk into a smooth paste in a bowl. Whisk the hot milk into the chocolate mixture. Spike it with brandy if desired. Serve the hot chocolate, top it with dollops of whipped cream and dust some cinnamon on top.





5. Argentinian Hot Chocolate

Photo: iStock

Argentinian Hot Chocolate is not just a drink, it's a fun activity! The chocolate is not added while making the beverage. Instead, a thick piece of dark chocolate is served alongside a warm cup of milk, sugar, and vanilla. Much enjoyed by kids, this yummy drink is called El Submarino, where the chocolate is the submarine, and you sink it into the hot milk. This chocolate melts into the milk and you can stir and enjoy your fun drink.





Pour the milk into a saucepan. Stir in the sugar and vanilla. Heat the milk until it is just about to boil. Pour it into mugs and serve with a nice piece of chocolate.





