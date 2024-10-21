Tea is a beloved beverage for many, especially in the morning. Its warmth and flavour can be comforting, making it a staple in countless households. However, have you ever considered how your morning tea might be affecting your gut health? In an Instagram post, Dr Snehal Adsule emphasised that sipping tea on an empty stomach can lead to various digestive issues. "Imagine you wake up early in the morning, feeling hungry and excited about having breakfast. You go to the kitchen, and the first thing you do is make a cup of tea. You drink the tea, and it tastes delicious, but as time passes, you start feeling nauseous and dizzy. You can't seem to eat anything, and the whole day goes by without any productivity," writes the expert. Do you relate to it?





The Impact Of Morning Tea On Gut Health:

According to Dr. Snehal Adsule, the primary culprit behind issues like acidity and nausea is the caffeine in tea. While caffeine can boost alertness, it also stimulates the production of stomach acid. When consumed on an empty stomach, this excess acid can lead to symptoms such as stomach pain, bloating, and in severe cases, vomiting. Over time, these issues can create a cycle of discomfort that impacts your daily activities.

Moreover, tea contains tannins, which are compounds that can hinder the absorption of essential nutrients like iron and calcium. If your morning routine revolves around tea without accompanying food, you risk missing out on these vital nutrients. This is particularly concerning for individuals who rely on their morning meals to provide the energy and nutrition needed for a busy day.

Healthier Alternative To Morning Tea

In light of these concerns, Dr. Snehal Adsule suggests an approach that prioritizes your gut health. She emphasizes the importance of starting your day with solid food rather than liquid caffeine. Just like a car requires fuel to run efficiently, your body needs proper nourishment to function optimally.





Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija echoes this sentiment, advising against beginning the day with caffeine. "Never start your day with caffeine- be it coffee or tea," she cautions. "Caffeine should not be the first thing that you give your body on an empty stomach. You need to line your stomach with some solids before you take caffeine; otherwise, it may trigger stomach acids and wreak havoc with your digestion throughout the day."





So, what can you do instead? Makhija recommends options like a glass of fresh juice, a bowl of fruits, or even warm water to kick-start your system. These alternatives not only provide hydration but also offer essential nutrients that prepare your stomach for the caffeine boost that tea can provide later on.





By making a conscious decision to avoid tea on an empty stomach, you prioritize your digestive health. Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can enhance your overall well-being, helping you feel more energized and focused throughout the day.





Ultimately, it's about making choices that align with your health goals. Instead of defaulting to that comforting cup of tea first thing in the morning, consider taking a moment to nourish your body with whole foods. This small adjustment can significantly impact your gut health and overall productivity.