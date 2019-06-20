How To Make Aam Bhapa Doi, The Traditional Bengali Steamed Curd Dessert (Watch Video)

'Bhapa' in Bengali means steamed and 'Doi' means curd.

Indian summers can be an overwhelming affair. Being a tropical country, the weather here can get rather intense. Fortunately, we have figured many ways to beat the heat in our own style. A lot of our humble kitchen ingredients have played their own sweet role in making us scrape through the weather. You may have heard about the Bengali summer staple mishti doi, a sweetened curd preparation flavoured with jaggery. The dessert is so popular that you can easily find it in regular dairy or sweetmeat shops. But have you heard about bhapa doi? The creamy, delectable curd preparation also hails from the east. The star ingredient here happens to be curd as well, yet it is nothing like mishti doi. 'Bhapa' in Bengali means steamed and 'Doi' means curd. Bhapa doi is a blend of hung curd and condensed milk, which is traditionally steamed on stove-top. The whole steaming process gives the yogurt a rich, creamy texture. It is flavoured with a whole lot of aromatic spices and garnished with chunky nuts or dry fruits.





Noted food blogger and YouTuber Ananya Banerjee is giving a delish summery spin to bhapa doi, with her recipe of aam bhapa doi. She posted the recipe on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'. The recipe is also not very elaborate. You would need fresh mango pulp, yogurt, condensed milk and some peeled and sliced mangoes for garnish.







Here's the recipe of Aam Bhapa Doi, let us know how you liked it!

