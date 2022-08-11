Indian cooking has a wide range of potato (aloo) dishes. Whether you bake it, fry it, boil it, add it in sabzi, or curries- in any shape or form, potatoes are yummy. However, if you want to give a new face to potatoes, how about trying an aloo uttapam? It is a flavourful pancake made traditionally in South India using rice flour and dal batter, and is very popular. It is quick to prepare and fills you up for a long time. The best thing is that uttapam also contains a sizeable amount of veggies, which boosts the dish's nutritional value. You can have this dish any time of the day, and it will always fulfill you to the core! So, if you want a quick and easy recipe for making uttapam, you have to try this yummy aloo uttapam recipe.





In this recipe, you first have to soak the rice and add boiled potatoes to the batter. The potatoes add a rich texture to the batter. This recipe also uses a bunch of vegetables to make it even tastier. If you wish to prepare this for breakfast, then you would have to soak the rice in advance. Otherwise, you can make it in the day or night. Once you make this recipe, pair it with sambhar and chutney to turn it into a full meal.

Aloo Uttapam Recipe: Here's How To Make Aloo Uttapam

Soak the rice for five hours. Now, in a blender, add soaked rice, boiled potatoes, some water, green chillies, and ginger, and blend. Once the batter is ready, shift it into a large bowl. Now, add chopped onions, carrots, capsicum, and cabbage. Throw in salt, pepper, and red chilli powder. Mix this. Now, heat a tawa and pour a ladleful of this from the top. Cook from both sides and serve!

For the full recipe of this aloo uttapam, click here.





Try this fantastic recipe and let us know how you liked its taste.