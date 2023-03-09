Do you know anybody who doesn't love south Indian food? Well, we don't. The peculiar flavours and richness of this cuisine have made everyone across the country fall in love with it. Besides the common dishes of idli, dosa and upma, appe is one of our favourites. Appe, also known as paddu or paniyaram, is a traditional South Indian dish that is typically served for breakfast or as a snack. These small, round and fluffy dumplings are healthy, tasty and easy to make. This dish is perfect for a quick and delicious meal.

What are appe made of?

Traditionally, appe are made with a batter of fermented rice and urad dal and are cooked in a special appe pan. Ideally, the mixture of rice and dal should be soaked in water and left to ferment overnight to be cooked the next day. One of the best things about appe is that it is a healthy and nutritious dish. The fermented batter used to make appe is rich in probiotics, which help to promote gut health. Also, if you add some vegetables, you get more nutrition for good health. And let's not forget that appe are steamed to cook, with very less oil.





Another great feature of appe is that it is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add a variety of ingredients to the batter, such as grated coconut, chopped green chillies, or even crumbled paneer, to create a unique and flavourful dish. Appe can also be served as a sweet dish by adding jaggery, cardamom and coconut to the batter, and serving it with sweet chutney.





But the traditional appe that is made and served in south Indian households still wins our hearts. We know it's not easy to plan ahead and go through the entire fermentation process for making appe, so you can always use store-bought dosa or idli batter. If you have never tried the classic appe recipe, now is your chance.





South Indian Appe recipe I How To Make The Classic Appe:

If you are making your own appe batter, grind the soaked rice and urad dal mixture to make a paste and add some water to it to make a dense batter. Better still, you can use readymade dosa batter. Throw in veggies like chopped onions and carrots, and season with ginger, cumin seeds and salt. You can also add fresh coriander leaves. Then grease the appe pan moulds with some oil and steam the appe for 10-15 minutes till cooked well.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for south Indian appe.







Whether for a healthy breakfast or for a refreshing snack, appe is one of the best options to fill your stomach and also fill your heart with joy. With its soft and fluffy texture and delicious flavour, it is sure to become a favourite in your family.

