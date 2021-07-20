As soon as we hear the news of unexpected guests coming on short notice, our minds enter a panic mode where all we can think about is 'what to cook?!' This one question stands on our heads like a sword till we figure out the best food combination. While we can easily decide on a dal and sabzi for the main course, the snacks options can be confusing to pick. And especially if you have fewer ingredients at home, then it can be more tedious to cook something quick and yummy. But don't worry; whenever you are in such a situation, we are always here to help you out. So today, we have a quick, easy and lip-smacking starter recipe called bharwa aloo.





(Also Read: Love Dum Aloo? Discover The Taste Of Different States With These 5 Dum Aloo Recipes)





Potatoes are the one thing that can be found in abundance. This underrated vegetable can be cooked in many ways. Whether you are making crispy loaded fries, aloo ki sabzi, tandoori aloo or even a paratha, the versatility of this ingredient is such that you can cook it in any style you wish to. Plus, almost all potato dishes are yummy and easy to make.

This underrated vegetable can be cooked in many ways (Image from Unsplash)

Here Is The Recipe Of Bharwa Aloo | Bharwa Aloo

To make this delicious snack, first peel a few potatoes, slice off a little of the top and scoop out the inside leaving a shell. Then boil the scooped out potato and potato shells. Put some oil on potato shells and keep them aside.





(Also Read: Spicy Aloo Recipe Video: Spice Up Your Meal With This Quick And Delish Dry Potato Dish (Watch)





In a bowl, add grated paneer, scooped out potato, coriander powder, garam masala, amchoor, red chilli powder, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt and butter. Mix till everything combines. Stuff the potato shells with the mixture-Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. You can also choose to add cheese on top.





Serve it with chutney, and enjoy!





For the full recipe of this yummy bharwa aloo click here.





Make this dish and let us know you liked the taste of it!