Indo-Chinese cuisine holds a special place in our hearts, and there are days when we crave our favourite dishes from our favourite restaurants. However, Indo-Chinese cuisine is also easy to prepare at home, making it a great choice for those days when we don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen. Dishes like greasy noodles, crunchy chilli potatoes, chilli chicken, and spicy fried rice are always a winner. What's more, there are many variations of each dish such as chilli paneer, a popular appetiser that can be made with different sauces like chilli garlic, Schezwan, or hot garlic.





Chilli Paneer Frankie is an innovative twist on the classic Indian street food wrap. Frankie is typically filled with spicy potato, onion, capsicum, green chutney, and cheese, making it a popular snack in many parts of India. Chilli Paneer Frankie adds a new dimension to this classic by stuffing it with delicious chilli paneer, a quick and easy recipe that's perfect for spice lovers.





Chilli Paneer Frankie Recipe: How To Make Chilli Paneer Frankie

To make Chilli Paneer Frankie, start by preparing the Frankie masala by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl. Next, mix maida, whole wheat flour, salt, curd, and oil in a large bowl, and knead the dough with water. Divide the dough into six equal parts, roll them into balls like chapati, and make parathas on a heated tawa, applying oil on both sides. In another bowl, mix cornflour, maida, ginger garlic paste, salt, and water to make a slurry. Cut the paneer into cubes, coat them with the slurry, and fry until lightly browned.





The star ingredient of Chilli Paneer Frankie is the Frankie masala, which adds extra flavour to the dish. This recipe is quick and simple, divided into three parts, and can be made in just a few minutes. Click here for full recipe











If you want to know more about Mumbai-style Frankie, click here. Try this delicious snack and let us know how you like it!