When it comes to delectable chaat, Delhi seems to be constantly at the top place in India. The spicy and tangy flavour found in Delhi's street food is difficult to replicate elsewhere. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Delhi is a foodie's paradise. From Samosas and Kachoris to Ram Ladoos, Tikki Chole, and Papdi chaat - we get a wide range of chaats across Delhi. Kachori chaat is one such popular chaat. Deep-fried kachori, crushed, and mixed with khatti-meethi chutney - this chaat is pure indulgence. The best part is that you can make it at home as well.





Are you already slurping? If so, don your chef's robe and gather your kitchen tools as we bring you the classic Dilli ki kachori chaat recipe that will leave a lasting impression on your mind and palate. To make this chaat, you only need the most basic kitchen ingredients. So, there's no need to move around looking for ingredients. What are you holding out for? Let's get this party started. Learn more about the recipe below.





Make a delicious kachori chaat recipe at home. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Easy Kachori Chaat Recipe: How To Make Delhi-Style Kachori Chaat

To begin with, you first need to prepare Khasta Kachori. You can make these Kachoris in advance to save time and effort. These Kachoris can be stored for a month. To make the kachori, you first need to prepare the dough. Take a large mixing bowl, add two cups of maida, a three-fourth tablespoon of salt, and one-fourth cup of oil, and knead a soft dough out of it. Allow it to rest for 15 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine 3-4 boiled shredded potatoes with fennel seeds and coriander powder, baking soda and four tablespoons of gram flour. Mix this well. For the complete Khasta Kachori recipe, click here. When the kachoris are done, gently make a hole in the centre without breaking the entire kachori. Pour curd into the centre of the kachori. Add tamarind chutney, green chutney, cumin powder, chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt. Add finely chopped onions and tomatoes on top. Spread a generous amount of sev. Finally, garnish the kachori chaat with coriander leaves and serve with hot masala tea.

For more such delicious Delhi-style chaat recipes, click here.

Try this out and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below. Happy Snacking!