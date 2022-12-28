If there was a competition to determine the most versatile ingredient on the planet, the humble egg would be a top candidate. Be it desserts, snacks, lunch or dinner, eggs can be used in a variety of meals. Whatever recipe you choose, you'll have a winner on your hands. But if there is one dish that is universally adored, it has to be scrambled eggs. And why not? It is a delicious recipe that can be quickly prepared for a filling breakfast. So if you are still wondering how to make eggs fast in the morning, now you know what to do. But to make it even more interesting, we gave the humble recipe of scrambled eggs a desi twist. This dish adds some spice to your morning meal and is also very simple to prepare. The best part is that you can use the most basic ingredients that are almost always available in our Kitchen pantry. For example, some eggs, butter and Indian spices. So put on your apron and get ready to cook!





The Indian spices in this recipe elevate the dish by imparting a distinct flavour and aroma. So, for a high-protein and flavourful breakfast, try this desi-style scrambled egg recipe at home. Wondering how to go about it? Read on.

How To Make Desi-Style Scrambled Egg

Take a nonstick pan and coat it with butter or ghee to get started. Add a teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste, chopped green chilies, and a handful of coriander leaves. Saute it for a minute or so.





Now, break 3-4 eggs; season it with salt, black pepper, and red chilli powder. Mix well and keep stirring for 4-5 minutes.





Garnish with the remaining coriander leaves and butter if desired. Pair it with lightly toasted breads or buns and there you get your wholesome breakfast ready in just a few minutes.





Now is the time to make this recipe for your next special breakfast and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.










