Talk about Gujarati food, and our minds automatically think of the sweet taste and delightful snacks that this region offers. From the household famous dhoklas, khandvi and handvo to delicious curries like lasan batata, dal dhokli and moong dal tadka - Gujarati cuisine is all about comfort food! But the one thing in this cuisine that tops the list of comfort and deliciousness has to be the Gujarati Kadhi. The light textures of buttermilk, besan and spices paired with steaming hot rice and a salad are all things yummy, easy to make and indulgent.





(Also Read: Watch: This Dhaba-Style Kadhi Pakora Recipe Is Easy, Spicy And Perfect For Quick Lunch)





Since Gujarati cuisine is famous for its aromatic spices and sweet taste, the kadhi from this region is mixed with jaggery yoghurt, gram flour, curry leaves and ginger. This kadhi recipe is an easy and quick to make recipe and is best paired with rice or a chapatti topped with lots of ghee. So, without waiting any further, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

Here Is How To Make Gujarati Kadhi | Gujarati Kadhi Recipe

To make this dish, first, take a bowl and mix the curd, gram four, asafoetida, jaggery, salt and water. Mix it well using a whisk. Now, heat a pan and pour in the mixture. Keep stirring till the curry thins out. Till the curry thins out, make the seasoning or the tadka for it.

(Also Read: Slurp Alert: This Garhwali Kadhi Recipe Will Whisk You Off To Hills)





For the tadka, take a small kadhai and add oil, throw in some butter and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, cloves, ginger, green chillies, and red chilly. Let it splatter. Make sure not to burn.





When the kadhi starts boiling, pour it out in a bowl and add tadka from the top to serve!





For the full recipe of Gujarati Kadhi, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it!