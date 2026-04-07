If you are vegetarian, you probably know the struggle of finding meals that are both filling and high in protein. The Bombay sandwich is a comfort food many of us have grown up eating and often turn to when we want something quick and tasty. This version, however, adds a smart twist without losing its familiar flavours. Packed with nearly 28 grams of protein and around 460 calories, it makes for a satisfying meal that works just as well for breakfast, lunch or a light dinner. The best part is that it comes together quickly and does not need fancy ingredients. This high-protein Bombay sandwich recipe was shared by Chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram page.

What Makes A Bombay Sandwich High In Protein?

A high-protein Bombay sandwich replaces or enhances traditional ingredients with protein-rich elements such as besan, yoghurt and nutrient-dense fillings. Besan, made from chickpeas, adds plant-based protein while keeping the sandwich filling and satisfying. This version offers better satiety compared to the classic street-style sandwich.





Also Read: 10 Street-Style Desi Sandwiches That We Never Tire Of

What Is The Best Type Of Bread For A High-Protein Bombay Sandwich?

For a high-protein Bombay sandwich, whole wheat or multigrain bread works best. These breads add fibre, make the sandwich more filling, and pair well with the besan batter. Avoid very soft white bread, as it can become soggy once dipped or layered with chutney and vegetables.

Which Kind Of Yoghurt Should You Use For The Batter?

Thick, fresh yoghurt is ideal for the besan batter. Hung yoghurt or Greek-style yoghurt helps create a smooth, rich batter without making it watery. Avoid sour or runny yoghurt, as it can affect both the taste and the texture of the cooked layer.

How To Make High-Protein Bombay Sandwich | Bombay Sandwich Recipe

Begin by combining besan, salt, yoghurt and water to form a smooth, lump-free batter. Add the chopped coriander leaves and green chillies, and mix well. Heat some butter or oil in a pan and pour a little of the besan mixture into it. Dip the bread slices into the remaining batter and place them in the pan. Top the bread slices with the remaining mixture and cover the pan with a lid. Let it cook for a few minutes, then flip and cook on the other side until done. Once cooled, spread dhania chutney and add sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, potato slices and beetroot. Cover with another bread slice. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:



How Do You Prevent The Sandwich From Turning Soggy?

Using firm bread and letting the besan layer cool slightly before assembling the sandwich helps prevent sogginess. Spreading chutney sparingly and layering vegetables evenly also makes a difference. Placing the cooked besan bread on a rack to cool allows excess steam to escape.





Also Read: 5 Tips To Perfect The Art Of Making Tea Sandwiches

Tips For Making The Perfect High-Protein Bombay Sandwich

Cook the batter patiently: Let the batter cook slowly before flipping. If you try to turn it too early while it is still soft, it may break. Cool before assembling: Allow the cooked batter to cool before making the sandwich. Placing it on a wire rack helps prevent it from becoming soggy. Spread fillings evenly: Avoid overloading the sandwich with fillings or chutney, as this can make it difficult to handle and affect the texture.

With the right ingredients and a little patience, this high-protein Bombay sandwich is easy to perfect at home.