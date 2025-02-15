Cheese has the power to make anything taste better, doesn't it? Whether it's a sandwich, burger, pizza, or perhaps a curry, it instantly makes it even more indulgent. Not just this, but many people also enjoy adding cheese to their dosa. The classic chilli cheese dosa is a classic example, and you'll often spot it on restaurant menus. However, making it at home can be challenging, which is why many avoid making it altogether. But what if we told you there's an easier way to make it - in just under 10 minutes! Yes, you read that right. We recently came across a recipe for instant chilli cheese dosa, and once you try it out, you'll surely be hooked.

What Makes Instant Chilli Cheese Dosa A Must-Try?

Chilli cheese dosa is super indulgent and will make you forget about regular dosas. Its unique flavour profile, combined with the excitement of trying something new, makes it an amazing experience.

What To Serve With Instant Chilli Cheese Dosa?

Chilli cheese dosa tastes best when served with pudina or coconut chutney. The flavours of both these chutneys complement the spicy taste of the dosa quite well. Not just chutney, you can even savour this dosa with piping hot sambar. Don't forget to top the dosa with extra cheese!

How To Make Instant Chilli Cheese Dosa | Chilli Cheese Dosa Recipe

The recipe for this instant chilli cheese dosa was shared by the Instagram page @natsoverfood. Start by adding suji (semolina), dahi (yoghurt), salt, and water in a large bowl. Mix well and let the batter rest for about five minutes. Now, add soaked dried red chillies, garlic cloves, and blend it into a smooth batter. Add oil and baking soda, and set it aside for another five minutes. For the filling, mix together chopped onions, capsicum, coriander, and green chillies along with grated cheese. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and spread the prepared dosa batter over it. Drizzle some butter and spread the paneer mixture on one side. Close the dosa with the other half, then flip and cook on the other side. Serve hot and enjoy!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this delicious dosa at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.