Dosa is one dish that has fans across the world. Loved for its light and crispy texture, it is best enjoyed with piping hot sambar and chutney. While plain or masala dosa are timeless, there are now several other varieties - each unique in its own way. If you find yourself often thinking about dosa, then you're possibly already a fan. But how can you be sure if you qualify as a true enthusiast? Below, we'll be sharing six telltale signs of a dosa lover. If you relate to all of them, you certainly qualify as one. And if you're craving one by the end of the article, you are 100% a dosa fan!

Here Are 6 Signs You're A True Dosa Lover:

1. You Can Eat Dosa For Any Meal

Dosa is typically enjoyed for breakfast, but you're up for eating it for lunch and dinner as well. For you, there's no 'right' meal or time to enjoy this dish. If given an opportunity, you wouldn't mind eating it every day too. After all, dosa is better than anything else, right?

Photo Credit: Pexels



2. You've Tried Multiple Varieties

You've possibly tried all the dosa varieties out there. Mysore dosa, masala dosa, cheese dosa, rava dosa - you name it, and you've tried it. Not just regular dosa varieties, but you've also tried fusion varieties such as schezwan dosa, spring roll dosa and Mexican dosa.

3. You Know The Best Dosa Spots In Your City

Your friends and family often reach out to you for recommendations on the best dosa spots in town. Whether it's a roadside thela or a fancy restaurant, you have information on all of them. Apart from your own city, you also know of dosa places in other cities across the country.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Sambar And Chutney Are Equally Important

Some people like eating sambar with dosa, while others prefer chutney. But for you, both sambar and chutney are equally important. If one of the two is missing, you're unable to enjoy your meal fully. You're one of those who constantly asks for a refill when dining at a restaurant.

5. You Judge South Indian Restaurants By Their Dosa

South Indian restaurants offer a wide variety of dishes, but for you, the dosa is the deciding factor. If their dosa is good, you automatically develop a liking for the restaurant and find yourself visiting often. And if it's not, you start disliking everything else about the restaurant too.

6. The Word 'Crispy' Instantly Reminds You Of Dosa

Whenever someone mentions the word 'crispy', dosa is what comes to your mind. You're unable to think of any other food item at that moment. What's more, you may also find yourself making it yourself or ordering it in right after.

Photo: Unsplash

How many of these dosa lover traits do you relate to? Tell us in the comments below!