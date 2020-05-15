Don't Have Achaar? Try This Instant Mango Chutney For An Appetising Side Dish

Amp up your meal at home with this instant mango chutney.

Let's admit it - we Indians love our achaars and chutneys! They are an integral part of our food culture and work as accompaniment to our meals. They work as palate cleansers that go hand-in-hand with the spicy Indian cuisine. If you look around, there are several people who can't do without achaar or chutney in any meal of the day- breakfast, lunch and dinner. In India, these accompaniments are of many kinds and few of the popular ones are mixed veg pickle, lemon pickle, mirchi ka achaar, mango chutney, pineapple chutney et al.





Speaking about mango chutney, summer season is here and every house has stocked at least one bottle of mango chutney/achaar in the pantry. Preparing these accompaniments is a time-taking affair in India; it takes weeks to prepare one bottle of chutney/achaar. If you want to avoid that lengthy process, here's an easy option to make instant mango chutney that goes well with your summer meals. This recipe can also be a quick solution when you run out of achaar-stock.





Here's The Recipe For Instant Mango Chutney:

Ingredients:

Raw mango- 1

Sugar- 4 tablespoons





Rai (mustard seeds)- half teaspoon





Dry red chilli- 2





Jeera (cumin seeds)- half teaspoon





Dhania (coriander seeds)- half teaspoon





Salt- one teaspoon





Water- 1 cup





Refined oil- 1 teaspoon





Method:

Step 1. De-skin and deseed the raw mango and cut into medium-sized cubes. Keep aside.





Step 2. Take one dry red chilli, jeera and dhania and dry roast them together.





Step 3. Grind the masalas in a mortar and pestle coarsely. Coarse grinding gives texture to the chutney.





Step 4. Heat a pan with oil, add one dry red chilli and rai and fry till it crackles.





Step 5. Add the raw mango and sauté for half a minute.





Step 6. Add water and close the lid. Let it boil in medium flame. You may add more water if you want a runny consistency of the chutney.





Step 7. Add salt and sugar to it. The amount of sugar may vary according to the tanginess of the mango.





Step 8. Once mango pulps are boiled well, mash them with the ladle and switch off the flame.





Step 9. Add the ground masala and mix them well. Rest the chutney till it cools down.





Do not store this sweet-and-sour mango chutney for more than a day. This chutney can also be used as a spread on bread, roti and paratha. Try this quick and easy chutney at home and add that zing to your meal. Bon appetit!







