Are you craving for a snack that is both healthy and delicious? Then roll up your sleeves and say hello to jowar thepla! A unique twist on the traditional thepla, this jowar thepla has the goodness of jowar flour and Indian spices which is a great way to add more nutrition to your meals. The best part about this recipe is that it is easy to whip up at home, making a great addition to your breakfast and snacking routine. So, whether you are packing it for a quick trip or enjoying it with some tangy chutney, jowar thepla is your go-to option! Do you want to know how to make it? Then you have landed on the right page! Let's learn how to make it at home.





What Makes Jowar Thepla So Special?

Jowar thepla is not just another flatbread – it is actually a powerhouse of nutrients. Jowar, also known as sorghum, is packed with fibre, which helps in digestion and keeps you full for long. It is also gluten-free making it an ideal choice for those with gluten allergies. What's more, this recipe is super simple and kid-friendly! So, sneaking in some extra nutrients through jowar thepla is a smart way to increase their energy levels, without compromising on taste. Plus, they're perfect for snack time, travel, or even as a quick meal!

How Long Can You Store Jowar Theplas For?

Jowar theplas can be stored in an airtight container for about 3-4 days at room temperature. If you are travelling or want to keep them longer, refrigerating them will extend their shelf life by up to a week. You can even freeze them and store up to six months. Just make sure they are completely cooled before storing, so they don't get soggy. To reheat them, just pop them on a tawa for a minute and they are fresh and tasty in no time.

Jowar Thepla Recipe | How To Make Jowar Thepla At Home

Making jowar thepla at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital content creators Sumit & Priyanka Kapoor on Instagram. To make this, start by:

1. Prepare Dough

Take a hollow container and add jowar atta, whole wheat atta, green chillies, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, kasoori methi, sesame seeds, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, desi ghee, curd, and grated zucchini. Using very limited water, knead a dough. Make sure the dough isn't too soft. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes.

2. Flatten Dough Balls

After the dough has rested, make small balls out of it. Then using a little bit of flour, flatten it into a roti-like shape. Make sure you don't make it too thin.

3. Cook Theplas

Heat a flat pan or tawa. Then gently put one of the theplas on it. Cook these theplas using oil on both sides. Medium heat is absolutely fine to cook these theplas. Once done, serve with achar, sabzi or any chutney of your choice.

So, try this easy thepla recipe at home and let us know in the comments below if you like it or not.