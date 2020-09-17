High-Protein Diet: How To Make Healthy 3-Ingredient <i>Jowar Ladoo</i> - 2 Ways

These jowar ladoos make for an ideal sweet-treat for guilt-free indulgence

If we have to name a popular Indian sweet dish, ladoo will surely be one of the most common answers! These sweet, bite-sized roundels are easy to make and an all-time hit across ages. All you need to do is throw in some ingredients together, bind them together with some sweetening agent and make small balls out of it. Ladoo recipe gives you enough room for experimentation. While some indulge in the traditional ones like boondi ladoo, besan ladoo etc., others prefer experimenting with healthy ingredients like multi-grains, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds, cereals, different types of nuts etc.





Here's a healthy jowar ladoo recipe that needs three basic ingredients for preparation - jowar (sorghum), ghee and jaggery. The ones keeping a check on their weight or blood sugar level can replace jaggery with dates. Besides being a delectable sweet-treat for chomping, this ladoo also offers a generous amount of protein, fibre, iron, copper etc to our diet (courtesy: Jowar). Hence, these jowarladoos make for an ideal sweet-treat for guilt-free indulgence.

Also Read: 5 Interesting Ways To Add Jowar (Sorghum) To Your Diet





Cooking Tip: Other than the three basic ingredients, you may upgrade the flavours of the dish with some cardamom powder or desiccated coconut or nuts.





Here's The Recipe For Jowar-Gur Laddoo:

Ingredients:

2 cups jowar flour





1 cup jaggery, use more if needed





3 tablespoon ghee





Method:

Step 1. Roast the jowar flour in ghee.





Step 2. Lower the flame and add jaggery to it. Stir continuously till the jaggery melts and mixes with the flour.





Step 3. When you are satisfied with the consistency, switch off the flame and let the dough cool down a bit.





Step 4. Smear ghee on hand and make small roundels out of the soft dough.





Here's The Recipe For Jowar-Date Laddoo:

Ingredients:

2 cups jowar flour





16-18 dates (khajur)





3 tablespoon ghee





Method:

Step 1. Roast the jowar flour in ghee.





Step 2. De-seed the dates and boil in water on low flame. Stir it to get a soft and mushy texture.





Step 3. Add it to the roasted jowar flour pan and mix everything together in low flame.





Step 4. When you are satisfied with the consistency, switch off the flame and let it cool down a bit.





Step 5. Smear ghee on hand and make small roundels out of the soft dough.





Wear your chef's hat and whip up jowar ladoo for a healthy and tasty treat for your family!







