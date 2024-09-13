In the times of conscious living, millets are making a comeback in kitchens. Several people are turning to these ancient grains for a healthier and more nutritious life. Among these, jowar – also known as sorghum – is a top favourite, thanks to its multiple health benefits. Whether in rotis, porridge or even salads, people are finding creative ways to add this wonder grain to their daily diet. Now, with the monsoon in full swing, what better way to enjoy jowar than in a warm, hearty soup? It is perfect for soothing your throat and keeping those cold and flu symptoms at bay! Looking for an easy recipe to make jowar soup at home? Then you have landed on the right page. Read on to know how you can make this easy jowar soup at home.





Why Should You Include Jowar In Your Diet?

Jowar, also known as Sorghum, has multiple health benefits that make it perfect for including it in your daily diet.

1. Gluten Free:

Jowar doesn't contain any gluten – a protein found in cereal grains like wheat, barley, and rye – which makes it perfect for people with gluten intolerance and IBS.

2. Rich In Fibre:

Jowar is packed with fibre which helps keep your digestive system healthy and prevents constipation. It can also help lower bad cholesterol, protect the body from cardiovascular diseases, and also promote satiety.

3. Full Of Antioxidants:

Jowar is packed with antioxidants like tannins, phenolic acids, anthocyanins, phytosterols and policosanols, which help keep the radicals away from the body, causing inflammation.

4. Helps Manage Diabetes:

Since it has a low glycemic index, jowar makes it a perfect ingredient for those with diabetes. Jowar, as mentioned above, is packed with fibre and protein, that helps slow down the release of sugars into the blood.

Is Jowar Soup Good For Weight Loss?

Absolutely! Jowar soup is a perfect way to continue your weight loss journey. Since it has a high fibre content and is a complex carbohydrate, it digests slowly. This helps promote the feeling of satiety and helps in digestion. So, you will stay fit for a long and avoid binge snacking. Plus, it will keep your digestive tract clear, so better absorption of nutrients.

Jowar Soup Recipe | How To Make Jowar Soup At Home

Making jowar soup at home is pretty easy. This recipe was shared on Instagram by @somewhatchef. To make this, start by taking jowar atta with water in a bowl. Set aside. Take a pan and heat one tablespoon of olive oil in it. Now add chopped garlic and onions to it. Saute until translucent. Add finely chopped veggies of your choice and mix well.





While the veggies are still crunchy, add the jowar flour mixture to the pan and mix. Let the mixture cook for 5 minutes on slow until it starts to give a nice aroma. Season it by adding salt and pepper and gradually pour more water. Let the soup cook and thicken, and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

