As soon as someone mentions something quick and easy, what's the first thing that comes to the mind? Well, for us it's either sandwiches or burgers. Preparing both of these delicacies are extremely easy, quick and hassle-free! All you need is two buns along with chicken, veggies and you are good to go; Isn't it? The best part is that the burger offers room for experimentation. You can literally add any of your favourite veggies or meat along with sauces and the result will only be delicious, nothing else! Chicken burger, cheeseburger, veggie burger, paneer burger and many more, there are endless variations.





Adding to this, here we bring you one more variation. It is called Katsu Fried Chicken Burger. Chicken katsu is basically Japanese style fried chicken. This fusion burger recipe is made with buns stuffed with fried chicken and some fiery sauces. If your taste buds can handle spicy food, this burger is worth trying! Let's learn how to make it with some simple and quick steps. Take a look below.

Katsu Fried Chicken Burger: How To Make Katsu Fried Chicken Burger

To begin with the recipe, you first need to cut the buns into two equal halves. Spread butter on both sides and roast on tawa.





Now, drizzle Tonkatsu sauce (Japanese sauce) around 30 ml on the bottom of the bun. Place lettuce on top of bottom bun and home pickled cucumber & onion slice on top of the lettuce.

Try this treat and let us know how you liked it. For more such unique recipes, stay tuned!