Winter is the perfect time to indulge in fresh, vibrant leafy palak. Whether it's the comforting palak paneer, earthy saag, or nutritious dal palak, there are countless ways to enjoy the goodness of palak. Packed with iron, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins C and E, palak is often recommended for its health benefits, especially in winter. And just when you think you've tried every possible palak dish, here's one more straight from Maharashtra – Palakchi Bhaji. This simple yet flavour-packed spinach dish will quickly become a favourite, with its homely goodness and delicious taste. It's quick to make, and with the right spices, it brings out a truly satisfying flavour. Curious to know how to make it at home? Keep reading!





What Is Palakchi Bhaji?

Palakchi Bhaji is a traditional Maharashtrian spinach sabzi that strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and taste. The creamy yoghurt combined with cooked spinach and tempering creates an irresistible dish. It's a great option when you're short on time but still want something hearty and comforting. Versatile as it is, you can also adjust the tangy flavour to your liking by tweaking the spices.

What Can You Pair With Palakchi Bhaji?

As with any palak gravy dish, Palakchi Bhaji pairs wonderfully with steamed rice. For a satisfying meal, enjoy it with hot roti or paratha. Add some achaar, chutney, and salad on the side, and you've got yourself a wholesome and nutritious lunch.

Spinach is an excellent alternative to fenugreek leaves.

How To Make Maharashtrian Palakchi Bhaji | Palakchi Bhaji Recipe

Making this Maharashtrian delight at home is straightforward. The recipe shared by digital content creator @food.and.frolic makes it even easier. Here's how you can prepare it:

1. Prepare Curry Base

Take half a cup of dahi and mix it with two tablespoons of besan. Add water and stir to create a slurry. Set it aside.

2. Prepare Palak

Heat some oil in a kadhai. Once heated, add mustard seeds, chopped garlic, cumin seeds, and hing. Sauté for a few seconds before adding turmeric and red chilli powder. Add fresh palak and stir well to combine. Cover the pan and cook for 15-20 minutes.

3. Combine Ingredients

Once the palak is cooked and reduced in size, add the dahi and besan mixture along with some water. Stir in salt and mix everything together. Simmer until the dish thickens.

4. Prepare Tempering and Combine

For the tadka, heat oil and add chopped garlic, Kashmiri red chillies, and red chilli powder. You can also add jeera for extra flavour. Once it splutters, pour the tempering over the palak sabji in the pan. Mix well and serve hot!

Will you be trying this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!