Rajasthan is all about colours, culture and cuisine! And honestly, the best way to explore this culture is to eat in a thali where you can get the spicy, tangy and sweetness of Rajasthan in one go. After all, when we can get an all-in-one variety, why not go for it? If you are a fan of Rajasthani food, then you know that these dishes are heavily influenced by the Rajputana culture. While most of us have eaten the famous dal baati churma or all maas - today we bring you an interesting mushroom from Rajasthan - dhora ra gotaka. Now, this dish may sound a little bizarre but trust us, it's an explosion of taste. You can make this dish easily at your home in just 20 minutes, and it will surely be a hit on your dinner table!





Mushrooms are known to have many nutrients. They are also known to aid in weight loss and weight management, and are good for heart health, plus they are high on anti-oxidants. So, with the goodness of this, let's get into the recipe of dhora ra gotaka!

How To Make Dhora Ra Gotaka | Dhora Ra Gotaka Recipe

To make this dish, first heat some oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and saute it with onion and green chilli for a minute. Then mix red chillies, coriander and turmeric powder in a bowl with water. Cook until the masala is golden reddish in colour.





Add Gotaka and crushed garlic cook well. Sprinkle green coriander on top and serve hot.





For the full recipe of dhora ra gotaka, click here.





Make this dish easily at your home and enjoy!