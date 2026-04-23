Mishti Doi holds a special place in Bengali homes, where it is more than just a dessert and often marks the end of a meal or a moment of celebration. From festive lunches to comforting weeknight meals, it is a sweet that feels both familiar and deeply nostalgic. Traditionally, Mishti Doi is made with sugar, which can make indulgence a little tricky for those mindful of weight loss or overall balance. Yet the love for this dessert remains strong, sparking curiosity about whether it could ever be truly guilt free. And guess what, it is possible. You can make a no sugar version of this beloved Bengali dessert that tastes just as delicious. The recipe for it was shared by the Instagram page @aathirasethumadhavan.

What Is Mishti Doi?

Mishti Doi is a traditional Bengali sweet yoghurt made by fermenting milk sweetened with caramelised sugar. It is slow-set, mildly tangy, and has a rich caramel flavour. Traditionally, it is prepared in earthen pots, which help thicken the yoghurt naturally.





Also Read: 5 Foolproof Tips To Make Perfect Mishti Doi At Home

Is No Sugar Mishti Doi The Same As Traditional Mishti Doi?

No, it is not exactly the same, but there is no need to worry. In the absence of sugar, allulose does not nourish the Lactobacillus culture as efficiently, and Greek yoghurt contributes less whey, resulting in a softer, spoonable set. However, the flavour remains just as satisfying, making it a great sugar-free alternative to the traditional version.

How To Ensure No Sugar Mishti Doi Turns Out Firm?

For a firmer set, whisk in 1 tablespoon of full-fat milk powder along with the Greek yoghurt. This adds extra solids, helping compensate for the lack of sugar and whey. Even then, expect it to be softer than traditional Mishti Doi, but well-set and creamy.

No Sugar Mishti Doi Recipe | How To Make Mishti Doi At Home

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan on medium flame. Add the allulose and let it melt and caramelise to a deep amber, stirring gently. This takes about 3-4 minutes, so watch closely. Lower the flame. Add the milk in small splashes (about 100 ml at a time), whisking continuously. The caramel will seize; keep whisking until it dissolves before adding more milk. Bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce uncovered for 25-35 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the milk reduces to about half. Stir in the cardamom powder. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool until lukewarm. Whisk in 150 g Greek yoghurt until completely smooth. Smear the inside of the matkas (or glass jars/ramekins) with the remaining 50 g Greek yoghurt. Pour the milk mixture into the pots and cover loosely with a muslin cloth. Set aside in a warm place for 8-12 hours. Once lightly set and gently tangy, refrigerate for 4-6 hours to firm up.

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How To Serve No Sugar Mishti Doi

No Sugar Mishti Doi is best enjoyed chilled, as this allows the caramel notes and gentle tang to fully develop. You can serve it in several simple ways:

Enjoy it plain for a clean, dessert-like finish to a meal

Top with finely chopped pistachios or almonds for texture

Add a light sprinkle of cardamom powder for extra aroma

Serve directly in matkas or small bowls for a traditional presentation

How To Store No Sugar Mishti Doi And Shelf Life

Proper storage helps maintain both flavour and texture, especially since this version contains no sugar or preservatives.

Always store covered in the refrigerator after setting

Stays fresh for up to 3-4 days

Texture may soften slightly over time, which is normal

Avoid stirring until ready to serve to preserve the set

Also Read: How To Make Mango Mishti Doi: The Bengali Dessert You Will Want On Repeat This Summer





Creamy, gently tangy, and deeply caramelised, this no sugar Mishti Doi proves that you do not need sugar to enjoy a truly satisfying traditional dessert.