Mishti doi is a popular Bengali delicacy, loved for its sweet flavour and creamy texture. While finishing it doesn't take much time, making it requires a lot of patience. There are also several problems that you may encounter while making this sweet delight. Your mishti doi may not turn out sweet enough, lack creaminess or perhaps that distinct beige colour. Do you also often face these problems while making mishti doi at home? Not anymore! Below, we'll be sharing five easy tips that'll help you make perfect mishti doi every single time.

Mishti Doi Recipe | Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Mishti Doi:

1. Swap Regular Milk With Full-Fat Milk

Did you know the type of milk you use to make mishti doi makes a huge difference? Many of us simply use regular milk without giving it a second thought, and this is exactly where you go wrong. Sure, regular milk is easily accessible, but it is also less creamy in texture. For the best results, consider swapping it with full-fat milk - you'll surely notice the difference.

2. Caramelise The Sugar

To sweeten the milk, don't just simply add sugar, make sure to caramelise it first. Do so in a separate pan until it turns golden brown in colour. Then, slowly add it to the hot milk and mix well. It may take a few extra minutes, but this step gives mishti doi its classic colour and a toffee-like sweetness that sets it apart from regular sweetened yoghurt.

3. Whisk The Yoghurt Well

Once the milk cools down, you need to add the yoghurt. Ensure the yoghurt is well-whisked, as this ensures it blends easily into the milk without any lumps. Whisking the yoghurt is essential, otherwise, your mishti doi won't set evenly. It may also lack that silky-smooth texture that you desire in the dessert. To avoid this, always spend a few extra minutes whisking the yoghurt.

4. Set In Traditional Earthen Pots

If you have access to clay or earthen pots, use them! They absorb excess moisture while setting, resulting in thicker and creamier mishti doi. Plus, they add an earthy aroma and charm that's hard to replicate in steel or glass containers. Trust us, this small swap can make a huge difference in how your mishti doi turns out.

5. Maintain A Warm Setting Environment

Once you've transferred the mishti doi to an earthen pot, you need to let it rest for some time. Keep the mixture undisturbed in a warm spot and avoid moving or checking it frequently. If you keep it in a cool place, the yoghurt won't ferment properly and would alter the texture of the doi. So, make sure to maintain a warm setting environment.

