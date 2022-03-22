Besan (gram flour) is one of the most commonly used flours in Indian cuisine (right after atta and maida, of course). Its distinct nutty flavour and coarse texture work their way up to put some delectable food on our plate. From evergreen Indian main meal dishes like kadhi and cheela, to crispy snacks like pakoda, to our favourite sweet of besan ki barfi, there's a lot to offer by this flour. Not to mention, the high protein content that comes from chickpeas that this flour is derived from. While we may easily get besan from all supermarkets and grocery stores around us, there are many of us who like their ingredients made at home from scratch. Here's news for all those who just nodded in agreement - you can easily make besan flour too at home.





You already know that besan is basically chickpea flour. Its main source is Garbanzo Beans, which are ground in flour mills to make besan flour. When the chickpeas are hulled and split, you get chana dal, which is easier to grind in our regular mixer-grinder. So, here we will see how to use chana dal to make homemade besan. All you need is a good quantity of chana dal, and you can get started to make your own healthy, clean and fresh besan at home. Here's how you can do it in five simple steps.

Chana dal is used to make besan at home.

Homemade Besan Recipe I How To Make Besan:





Step 1 - Soak chana dal in water for half an hour and waah it thoroughly. Drain the excess water through a sieve.





Step 2 - Keep the chana dal out in the sun for 2-3 hours till completely dry.





Step 3 - Now, grind the dal in a mixer-grinder till it turns into a powder form.





Step 4 - Sift the powder through a sieve and grind the grit collected in the sieve again to turn into powder.





Step 5 - And that's it, mix in the remaining grit powder and your homemade besan is ready.





Pro tip: Use around 500 gm of chana dal to make a bowlful of besan; adjust the quantity as per your requirement.





Isn't it so easy to make your own besan at home? Will you ever buy packaged besan from the market again after reading this recipe? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.