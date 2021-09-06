It's the season of festivals and the foodies inside us couldn't be happier. The next few months will be all about celebrations and no celebration is complete without devouring delicious mithais. In fact, it is that time of the year when we enjoy sweets to our heart's content, keeping health related thoughts at bay. The best part is, options for sweet treats are many, leaving us spoilt for choices - thanks to the rich cultural diversity of the country. In every region, we get to experience unique dishes during the festivals. One such amazing option is patholi. A traditional sweet dish from Mangalore, it just might become your next dish this season.





(Also read: How To Make Goan Sanna - A Konkani Steamed Bread Made With Rice (Recipe Inside))





Patholi is a steamed sweet dish that is made during festivals, especially during the time of Ganesh Chaturthi. The recipe of this Mangalorean delicacy is quite easy and doesn't require a lot of ingredients and effort. What remains the most essential ingredient for this recipe is turmeric leaf. Turmeric leaf is a must-have in your pantry if you are trying to make authentic patholi. This leaf gives the dish a distinct taste and aroma that makes it standout in the lot. For the unversed, turmeric leaf is widely used in many other Konkani recipes, including steamed fish. And much like haldi powder, the leaf also adds several health benefitting properties to the recipe. So, what are you waiting for? Get set with your kitchen essentials and make these delicious rolls to make this festive season a lavish affair.

Modak and Puran Poli are some of the other famous sweets in this season

How To Make Patholi l Mangalorean Patholi Recipe:

In a bowl, take desiccate coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder and mix well. For the batter, make a smooth paste out of rice. Apply the batter on the leaves, then use the stuffing and finally fold and steam for around 20 minutes. Let the patholi cool for some time and dig in. Trust us, the recipe is as simple as it sounds.





Click here for the detailed recipe for Patholi.





(Also read: Steamed Snacks For Weight Loss: 4 Yummy Dishes You Would Love To Try!)





Make this healthy, oil-free delicious Mangalorean sweet treat soon, and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.