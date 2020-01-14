Steamed Snacks For Weight Loss: 4 Yummy Dishes You Would Love To Try!

Baking, steaming and grilling are considered to be healthier

Weight loss may prove to be a tad overwhelming task for many. Many mistake the whole affair to be filled with soups, salads and boiled food. While it is true that you may have to resist from many of your favourite fried snacks, you may not eliminate 'snacking' from your schedule altogether. The way you prepare your snacks determines the amount of calorie intake. Baking, steaming and grilling are considered to be healthier than frying because they help you cut down on many calories. Indian food may be renowned for its fried treats, but there are many steamed delicacies that have found their own share of fan-following. Steaming is easy, hassle-free and a super healthy way to cut back on calories.





Here Are Some Steamed Snacks That May Help Make A Stellar Addition To Your Weight Loss Diet:

1. Dhokla

Spongy and delightful, dhokla is a Gujarati marvel we cannot get enough of. Since it is made with a fermented batter, it is good for your gut too. This light and fluffy snack is ideal for those untimely cravings.





2. Steamed Momos

Momo lovers raise your hands. You love this street-side delicacy, but it is always better to have it home-made. This way you can be sure of the quality of ingredients. You can mince any protein source like paneer or chicken and stuff them in a whole-wheat casing and put them in a steamer. Enjoy with the side of chilly tomato chutney.





3. Steamed Poha

Poha is inarguably one of India's most beloved breakfasts. Indori poha is steamed flattened rice mixed with tempered mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. Serve it with a topping of chopped onions and coriander leaves for crunch and extra zing. Do not have too many of them at a go. Rice flakes are high in carbs; too much of carbs may derail your weight loss goals.





4. Steamed Corns

Pull out a few corn kernels, steam them and serve them with a sprinkling of chaat masala and lemon juice. This easy-to-make snack is perhaps the healthiest way to heed to post-lunch cravings.





Try these yummy and healthy snacks at home. If you have more yummy ideas to share, do write to us in the comments section below. We'd love to feature them on our site.









