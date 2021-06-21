There's something very comforting about a bowl of rice. Pair it with dal, sabzi or curry - this humble grain brings the best out of any dish. This is why a quintessential Indian lunch just seems incomplete without a serving of rice. Although plain rice with rajma, chhole or chicken curry makes for a perfect meal, we don't mind trying something exciting with our staple food. Right? Take fried rice, for instance. Boiled rice, tossed with vegetables, meat, spices and more - a favourful bowl of fried rice is just irresistible. And the best part is that it gives you enough room for experimentation and customisation. One can actually throw in any ingredient to prepare a bowl of fried rice of your choice.





We recently came across one such experimental fried rice recipe that has left a strong impression on our palate. And hence, we thought of sharing the recipe with you too. It's called almond fried rice. As the name suggests, this recipe includes rice, tossed with almond slices, vegetables, ghee and more. While almond adds the nutty crunch and nutrition to the meal, vegetables and spices make it yet more scrumptious. Besides, the recipe also includes pav bhaji masala that adds an extra zing to your palate. Sounds appetizing, right? So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of all the essential ingredients and whip up the dish today.





How To Make Almond Fried Rice | Almond Fried Rice Recipe:

For this recipe, we need boiled rice, roasted almonds, vegetables, lime juice, pav bhaji masala, salt, black pepper, cumin, ghee and butter. You can either prepare it with freshly prepared rice or use the leftover rice from last meal.





All you need to do is toss the vegetables and spices in ghee, add rice to it and mix. Adjust the seasoning accordingly. Finally, add butter, lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves and garnish with roasted almonds. That's it. And the dish is ready is ready in just 15 minutes.





Click here for the complete recipe of Almond Fried Rice.





You can either have this rice as is or pair with sabzi of your choice. And do let us know how you liked it.