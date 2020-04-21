Keep This Aam Panna Concentrate Handy To Enjoy A Refreshing Summer Drink And Ward Off Dehydration

Aam panna can easily be made at home with raw mango and some spices

Summer is here and so is the time to indulge in some pulpy, juicy and delightful mangoes. Be it a fruit or drink or dessert- mangoes can be consumed in various forms. Talking about mango-based summer drinks, aam panna is the most popular one in the lot. This yellowish-green cooler is made with raw mangoes, cumin, ginger et al. Aam panna not only provides a burst of flavours to our palate, but also beats dehydration and helps fix a host of gut-related woes.





Aam Panna To Fight Dehydration:

Mangoes are known to be rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and a host of other nutrients. Aam panna, which also has the goodness of cumin, mint, black salt and ginger, is an ideal drink to provide an energy-kick to the body and beat dehydration during summer.





Aam panna can easily be made at home. But to cut down on the preparation process, several people prefer buying aam panna concentrate from market and storing it at home. But why to opt for commercial products, when you can easily make the concentrate at home with zero preservatives? Here we bring you a very easy aam panna concentrate recipe, which you can prepare and keep for anytime use.





Here's The Aam Panna Concentrate Recipe For You:

Ingredients:

Raw mango- 2 cups (cut into small chunks)





Water- 1.5 cups





Sugar/jaggery powder- 2 cups (depends on the sourness of the mango)





Black salt- 2-3 teaspoons





Roasted cumin (jeera) powder- 2 teaspoons





Roasted dry red chilli powder- 1 teaspoons





Ginger powder (saunth)- 1/2 teaspoon





Mint leaves: 1/4th cup





Preparation:

Put the mangoes in a saucepan on medium flame.





Add half cup water and cover the lid.





Let the mangoes cook for 5-6 minutes.





When the mango chunks turn soft and mushy, transfer the pulp to another container.





Take the same saucepan and pour rest of the water in it and put on flame.





Add the sugar to it and make syrup with it.





Now take the pulp in a blender, add mint leaves, black salt, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, and ginger powder and mix them well.





Now add the smooth mango paste in the syrup in the sauce pan (switch off the flame) and stir well.





The aam panna concentrate is ready!





How To Store Aam Panna Concentrate:

Cool down the concentrate and strain it in a sterilised glass bottle (air tight). Now you can store this concentrate for almost two weeks in refrigerator.





All you need to do is, take 1-2 tablespoons of the concentrate in a glass, add some chilled water (even some ice) and relish. You can also make aam panna soda by adding some lime and soda with the concentrate. Happy summer!













