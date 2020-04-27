Summer Mango Recipes: 3 Quick And Easy Raw Mango-Based Lunch Ideas For Summer Afternoon

Somdatta Saha | Updated: April 27, 2020 16:35 IST
It is that time of the year when people indulge in the 'King of Fruits' - Mango. Due to its popularity, sweet fragrance and delectable flavour, mango has been included in various culinary preparations. Mango is enjoyed in both its ripe and unripe versions. Raw mango, as called kairi, proudly holds a special place in most our childhood days. Remember those tangy mango chutneys or kacchi kairi with salt and chilli! The firm pulp of raw mangoes (unlike its ripe counterpart) can also be used in several main course dishes.
This summer fruit has more to offer than its rich taste; it has several health benefits too. Mango is rich in vitamin C and A, and several other minerals. It may help you to beat intense heat and dehydration and strengthen immunity system. It is said that raw mango contains an acid, which helps you to fight digestive disorders (common during summer season). Due to its rich vitamin C content, raw mango is also touted to be good for skin and hair.
Keeping this in mind, here we bring you some comfort food ideas, which can be an ideal inclusion to your lunch menu during a hot summer afternoon. These raw mango-based recipes are quick and easy to make and brings relief to your stomach.
Famous as 'Ras No Fajeto' in Gujarati cuisine, this is a lesser-known version of the very popular Indian 'kadhi', which is prepared with mango. In this recipe, raw mango is de-seeded and boiled well and blended with water in a juicer. Now, cook this mango-liquid just like kadhi with the commonly used spices like mustard seeds (rai), curry leaves etc and coconut milk. Click here for the recipe.
Made with raw mango, this dal is one of the most loved dishes during summer, especially in the Eastern part of India. This recipe is nothing but simple toor dal with the addition of raw mango pulps to it, which adds flavour with its tanginess. To know more about the recipe, click here.
Also known as 'mangaai rasam', this recipe is the ultimate summer dish for any South Indian food lover. Other than the goodness of arhar dal, curry leaves, mustard seeds et al, this dish also adds the goodness of raw mango puree. Click here to know about this lip-smacking recipe in details.
All the three dishes are best enjoyed with steamed rice. Now make your lunch comforting and soothing with these quick and easy recipes. Enjoy your meal!
