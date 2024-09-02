Some vegetables often find themselves in the “least favourite” category in many households. Even though they have several health benefits, they are often repelled due to their texture, taste, and appearance. Ridge Gourd, known as Turai in Hindi, is one such vegetable. Although this vegetable is packed with nutrients, its spongy texture and slightly bitter taste make people frown. But, what if we tell you there's an easy and delicious way to add this humble vegetable to your diet? If you are convinced, then we have an easy recipe for your – Ridge Gourd Dosa! In Kannada, this recipe is known as Heerekai Dosa, and is a delightful way to add this veggie to your diet! Want to know how to make it? But before that, let's dive into some basic questions related to the recipe.





What Are The Health Benefits Of Ridge Gourd?

If you have scrolled till here, then it is possible that you might be interested in making this recipe at home. Well, let's understand how eating ridge gourd can benefit your body. Ridge gourd, also known as Turai, is low in calories and high in nutrition so you can eat it daily. Known for its cooling properties, eating ridge gourd can help keep your digestive system healthy, thanks to high dietary fibres. This, in turn, also helps keep constipation at bay. Moreover, the vitamin C, zinc, water content and antioxidants present in this vegetable can do wonders for your skin and overall body.

Which Vegetables Can You Use In Place Of Ridge Gourd For This Dosa?

While this recipe tastes best with ridge gourd (turai), you can easily increase the intake of other “not so favourite” vegetables with this recipe. Instead of Ridge Gourd, you can use zucchini, bottle gourd, or even slices of cucumber to get the same texture and mild flavour. Since they can be sliced and dipped, they would be perfect for experimentation in this recipe.

How To Ensure That The Ridge Gourd Dosa Turns Out Crispy?

If you want your homemade ridge gourd dosa to be super crisp, make sure to get the batter right. The majority of taste in this dish relies solely on how you prepare the batter. It should be smooth and have a pouring consistency, meaning it shouldn't be too runny or too thick. If it's too runny, it will turn out to be moist. If it's too thick, it will not spread well on the pan, and turn out to be a thick and chewy dosa. Also, make sure to cook this dosa on medium heat to get the desired crispiness.

Ridge Gourd Dosa Recipe | How To Make Ridge Gourd Dosa At Home

To make ridge dosa at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by user @keertidacooks. To do this, follow these steps:

1. Soak Lentils

Start by preparing the batter for this dosa. Soak raw rice, urad dal, chana dal and methi seeds together for 3-4 hours.

2. Make The Batter

Strain the soaked ingredients and put them in a blending jar. Now put other ingredients – coconut, coriander seeds, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, bedgi chillies, tamarind pulp, and jaggery – in the blender. Add ½ cup water and grind the ingredients into a smooth batter. If you feel like the batter is too thick, add a bit of water and blend again.

3. Cut Ridge Gourd

Once you are satisfied with the consistency of the batter, set it aside. Wash and peel the ridge gourd and then cut it into medium slices. These should be at least 2 cm thick so that they cook evenly.

4. Cook Ridge Gourd

Take a cast-iron pan and grease it. Gently dip each slice into the batter and arrange them to make an approximate circle. To fill in the spaces, pour some batter where needed. Drizzle some oil and then cover and cook for 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. Serve hot with butter or coconut chutney!

So, try this easy dosa recipe at home to reap the maximum benefits of this Ridge Gourd!