South India has given us many delicious dishes to indulge in. From appetisers to the main course and desserts, there are countless dishes that one can choose from. But talking about appetisers (or snacks), the first few names that come to mind are crispy murrukus, spicy vadas, banana chips, punnu gullu etc. But there's one savoury snack that has won our hearts is bonda. Traditionally made with deep-fried mashed potatoes and spices, this snack is simply soul satisfying. But did you know that there is a sweet version of this savoury snack?! Yes, there's a dish called sweet bonda! So if you are bored of having same classic desserts and looking for something different to try - then try sweet bonda!





The sweet bondas are made with two flours and have a natural sweetness from jaggery and bananas. This dish also includes some spices to give it an extra kick in the flavour. You can make these delightful bondas in just 20 minutes and enjoy them at any time of the day. Read the recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe Of Sweet Bonda | Sweet Bonda Recipe

To make this dish, first, mix wheat flour, rice flour, cardamom, baking soda and salt. Combine these well. Now in this strain, some boiled jaggery water and mix again. Next, take the banana, mash it and combine in the bowl. The batter of this sweet bonda should be thick so it can be turned into small balls. Once the batter is ready, take a handful of these and drop them in oil to fry. Take it out and coat cinnamon and powdered sugar from the top.

