Irrespective of whether you are from Delhi or not, you would have a fair idea of how Delhiites are just obsessed with their street food. Delhi's street food has always been a popular subject among foodies across India. It is known for its pocket-friendly yet delectable food options. From classic chaat to golgappa, tikki, bonda and more- you can literally find anything in the streets of Delhi. Indeed, all these recipes are truly a blessing for the foodie inside us. However, if there's one food that is hugely available in every nook and corner of the city and is loved by all, it has to be momos. Originated in Tibet, these tiny transparent parcels stuffed with veggies, chicken or meat are a great crowd-pleaser and the perfect snack to have when you are in the mood for a light meal and yet want a variety to enjoy. From steamed momos to gravy momos, tandoori momos and more, you'll find varieties of momos in the streets of Delhi.





If you swear by momos and love exploring different varieties of it, then be ready to be spoiled for choices. We have rounded up some of the best chicken momos recipes for you to try at home. Wondering what those are? Read on.

Here's A List Of 5 Chicken Momos Recipes For You To Try:

1. Steamed Chicken Momos

Let's hit the list with the classic one. Yummy little dumplings stuffed with chicken, onions, some seasonings and steamed until soft and mushy. This street food recipe has a massive fan-following. Pair these momos with fiery chilli sauce and mayonnaise and be ready for a tasty treat. Here's the recipe of momos chutney and steamed chicken momos.

2. Whole Wheat Chicken Momos

Here we bring you a super healthy version of the classic steamed chicken momo - whole-wheat steamed momos. Instead of using all-purpose/refined flour (maida) which might be a concern for many who are on the journey of weight loss, you can make the super healthy and equally delicious whole wheat momo made with atta. Find the recipe here.

3. Gravy Chicken Momos

Now is the time you take the momos game up a notch. Give your regular chicken momos a delicious spin by tossing them in a fiery gravy! In this recipe, all you need to do is make the regular steamed chicken momos first and then prepare a gravy base to combine it with. Find the recipe here. PS: You can also prepare this recipe with veg/paneer/soya momos.

4. Fried Chicken Momos

Flavourful, greasy, crispy and indulgent, this recipe of fried chicken momos is all that you need to satisfy your snack cravings. Indeed, fried chicken momos are a crowd-puller on their own. Find the complete recipe here.

5. Keto Chicken Momos

Who said momos can't be enjoyed by people who are on a weight loss diet? Here we bring you an appetising momos recipe that will make your keto diet regime a delicious affair. All you need to do is replace the momo wrap (generally made with maida) with blanched cabbage leaves! Here's the complete recipe for you. If you want to enjoy more keto-based recipes, click here.

PS: If you are vegetarian, you can replace chicken with veggies, paneer, soya and more.





So, now that you know the recipes, don your chef's hat, try out these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!



