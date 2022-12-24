Parathas are undoubtedly one of the most loved breakfast options in North India. These flatbreads are made with a blend of tasty veggies, flavourful masalas and a generous amount of ghee. Just imagine biting into a hot and crispy paratha with a dollop of makhan on a chilly winter morning. Sounds pretty comforting, right? And when paired with a bowl of curd, pickle and a cup of kadak chai, it becomes even more drool-worthy! The best part is that there's no limit when it comes to experimenting with parathas. Be it gobhi paratha, gajar paratha or methi paratha, they all taste absolutely delicious! So, if you're someone who loves parathas, then this mooli paratha is definitely worth a try in winter!





Mooli (radish) is rich in iron, calcium, magnesium and vitamin C. It is high in fibre and may also help in weight loss as it is low in calories. This paratha is stuffed with grated mooli and is seasoned with flavourful spices. It makes for a filling breakfast and we're sure you'll absolutely love this winter-special paratha. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.





Parathas are a must-have during winter season. Photo: iStock

Mooli Paratha Recipe: How To Make Mooli Paratha

First, we need to knead a soft dough with atta and oil. Add the water gradually until the dough comes together. Let it rest for some time. In the meanwhile, wash, peel and grate the mooli nicely. Transfer to a bowl and add salt. Keep aside for around 10-15 minutes. (You'll notice that the mooli has released a lot of water. Squeeze the grated mooli and drain the water.)





To prepare the stuffing, transfer the mooli to a bowl. Add chopped green chillies, garam masala, red chilli powder, ajwain and fresh coriander leaves. Mix everything together. Divide the prepared dough into equal portions, stuff it with the mooli mixture (sprinkle some salt at this stage), tuck in the dough from all the sides and roll it out evenly.





Heat a tawa on medium flame, place the paratha and allow it to cook. Now, flip the paratha and apply some ghee. Cook until it becomes golden brown from both the sides. Mooli paratha is ready!

So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious paratha at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.