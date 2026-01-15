Pakodas have always held a special place in our hearts. Whether it's the classic onion fritters, the comforting aloo pyaaz or the indulgent paneer version, these crispy delights never fail to make tea-time memorable. Their irresistible crunch and flavourful bite are what make them a go-to snack across seasons. But every now and then, a new twist comes along that takes this humble favourite to another level. Recently, a unique recipe has been creating quite a buzz among food lovers. Shared by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika on her Instagram page, this quick and exciting variation promises to surprise your taste buds in the most delightful way. We are talking about thecha tomato pakodas!

What Makes Thecha Tomato Pakodas A Must-Try?

Thecha Tomato Pakodas stand out for their bold, fiery flavours and unique twist on a classic snack. The combination of tangy tomatoes and spicy thecha creates a delightful balance of heat and zest. Crispy on the outside and juicy inside, they're perfect for those who love vibrant, punchy tastes.

Can Thecha Tomato Pakodas Be Baked Or Air-Fried Instead Of Deep-Frying?

Yes, they can be baked or air-fried for a healthier alternative. While the texture may be slightly less crispy than deep-frying, they still retain their flavour and crunch. Just brush or spray a little oil before cooking to achieve a golden finish.

What To Serve With Thecha Tomato Pakodas?

Serve them with cooling accompaniments like mint chutney or yoghurt dip to balance the spice. A hot cup of masala chai or a refreshing beverage also pairs beautifully. They make an excellent starter for festive meals or evening snacks.

How Spicy Are Thecha Tomato Pakodas?

Thecha Tomato Pakodas are moderately to highly spicy, depending on the amount of thecha used. Thecha, made from green chillies and garlic, adds a fiery kick that spice lovers will enjoy. You can adjust the heat by reducing the chilli content in the thecha.

How To Make Thecha Tomato Pakodas | Pakoda Recipes

Heat oil in a pan and saute peanuts, garlic, cumin seeds and green chillies until fragrant. Add chopped coriander and salt, then pulse everything into a coarse paste - avoid making it too smooth. Slice the tomatoes into thick rounds and place a small spoonful of the thecha in the centre of each slice. In a bowl, mix gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, ajwain and salt. Gradually add water to form a medium-thick batter. Dip each thecha-filled tomato slice into the batter and deep-fry on medium heat until golden, crisp and sizzling. Serve hot and enjoy it with your family and friends!

Tips To Make Perfect Thecha Tomato Pakodas

1. Keep The Thecha Coarse

When blending peanuts, garlic, chillies, and coriander, avoid making a smooth paste. A coarse texture adds crunch and bold flavour to every bite.

2. Choose Firm Tomatoes

Use firm, ripe tomatoes so they hold their shape during frying. Soft tomatoes can release water and make the pakodas soggy.

3. Maintain Medium Heat While Frying

Fry on medium heat to ensure the batter cooks evenly and turns golden without burning. High heat will brown the outside too quickly while leaving the inside raw.





Mastering these small details will give you pakodas that are crisp on the outside, spicy and nutty inside and bursting with flavour. Happy Cooking!