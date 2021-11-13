Let's brace ourselves because winter is coming. It is also a time when a variety of vegetables are available fresh from the farm. However, as the food options increase our appetite to eat decreases. This happens mainly for two reasons. One, the days become shorter giving our system less time to digest the previous meal. Two, we tend to be less mobile. Most people prefer to remain inside their homes or offices and avoid the cold outside. Basically, we walk less.





This reduced mobility leads to indigestion, bloating, inflammation, and sometimes also fiddles with our mood. To help with these health issues, we have curated a list of seven food items that are rich in vitamin B6, also called pyridoxine. This vitamin is usually available naturally in some foods but can also be added to them as supplements. Vitamin B6 plays a key role in treating several conditions – it helps in mood regulation and may reduce symptoms of depression. It also helps the body break down and use proteins efficiently.

Here's where you can find this essential nutrient.

Super rich in Vitamin B6, they are easily available during winters. One medium carrot stick supplies as much Vitamin B6 as a glass of milk. Plus, carrots are a great source of fibre and Vitamin A as well.

It is a good source of vitamin B6 by the body. You can add milk to the daily bowl of cereals and relish it. It is one of the items that is recommended across age groups.

Eat one banana every day if you are conscious about putting on weight. Besides vitamin B6, bananas also provide various antioxidants and fibre.

This green leafy vegetable is loaded with iron, folate, and potassium. During the winter season, try to savour the most of it by adding it to your daily meal.

And, this one is our favourite. Apart from vitamin B6, it is rich in folate and iron. This food item also offers a number of health benefits.

We eat eggs not just to keep ourselves warm during winter but also because it's healthy. You can have it as an omelette or boiled. It is also one of the preferred breakfast options.

Another vegetable that is widely available fresh from farms during the winter months. Green peas supply a good amount of vitamin B-6 and they are versatile as well. Have them in salads or as a side dish sauteed with carrots or potatoes, they always work.