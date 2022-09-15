Hyderabad is known for its rich cultural heritage and splendid history in diamond and pearl trading. Its culture is strongly influenced by the Nizami kings who ruled over there many years ago. And this influence exhibits not only in their lifestyle and language, but also in their food. From quintessential Hyderabadi biryani, salans, haleem to mutton dalcha, kebabs and more - these dishes never fail to satisfy our taste buds! They are oozing with flavours and define royalty in the true sense. Adding to the list of Hyderabadi delicacies, here we bring you a lip-smacking paneer curry recipe that is ideal for mid-week indulgence.





In this recipe, fried paneer cubes are cooked in a flavourful curry of milk, lemon juice and ground masalas. It is creamy, masaledar and all things delicious! You can pair this curry with Malabar parotta or even steamed rice. This Hyderabadi paneer curry will definitely be a crowd-pleaser at your next dinner party. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Hyderabadi Paneer Curry Recipe: How To Make Hyderabadi Paneer Curry

To begin with the recipe, first, add ghee in a pan and dry roast the cumin seeds, cloves, black pepper, sesame seeds and red chillies. Then, add them to a mixer and grind them properly. Now, heat oil in a pan and saute the paneer cubes and set aside.





Next, heat oil in a separate pan and add curry leaves and onion to it. Saute them for a few minutes until the onions turn light brown. Now, add minced ginger and garlic along with the ground masalas. Add milk and cook for a few minutes. Finally, add the fried paneer pieces and lemon juice. Simmer for about 10 minutes. Once done, transfer the dish to a serving bowl and serve hot!











