Diwali parties are the heart of the festive season. They are about laughter, music, and the warmth of family and friends coming together. And of course, food is what truly sets the tone. From colourful mithai to fragrant biryanis, every bite contributes to the celebration. Among these festive favourites, one dish stands out for its fiery flavour and instant crowd appeal: Chicken 65. The sizzle as it lands on the plate, the aroma of curry leaves and fried chillies, and that perfect crunch with the first bite - it is the kind of dish that brings people back for seconds and thirds.





If you are celebrating Diwali in Hyderabad, we have curated a list of some of our favourite restaurants serving Chicken 65 that will elevate your party menu. And the best part? You can order it online through your favourite food app.

What Makes Chicken 65 A Party Favourite?

The charm of chicken 65 lies in its versatility. It can be dry and crunchy for easy finger food, saucy for scooping up with roti or rice, grilled for a smoky twist, or tossed with curry leaves and chillies for that South Indian punch. It is bold, flavourful, and travels well. And the best part, even if you order in bulk, it keeps its crunch and spice intact. Afterall, you do not want your starter to go soggy before your guests dig in.

9 Best Chicken 65 Spots In Hyderabad To Order From This Diwali:

1. Pista House

Location: Multiple outlets across Hyderabad





Pista House is legendary for its haleem and biryani, but their Chicken 65 deserves the spotlight. Each piece is marinated in a secret spice mix that creates a tangy, peppery kick, and fried till golden crisp. The chicken remains juicy inside, making it ideal for party platters. The portion sizes are generous, which means no one goes home hungry. Pair it with mint chutney or roll it into a paratha, and it becomes a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

2. Sri Kanya

Location: Panjagutta, Kondapur





If your guests love heat, Sri Kanya delivers. Their Chicken Fry Biryani features pieces that echo Chicken 65, spicy, crunchy, and smoky. It is unapologetically bold and perfect for spice enthusiasts. Ideal for Diwali gatherings where you want your starters to make a statement and create that "wow" moment on the table.





3. Palamuru Grills And Bar

Location: Madhapur, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills





Palamuru Grills takes a departure from classic deep-fried Chicken 65. Their version is charcoal-grilled, giving it a subtle smokiness that complements the spicy marinade. Juicy, tender, and slightly lighter on the oil, it is perfect for those who want flavour without feeling weighed down. Served with thinly sliced onions and a wedge of lemon, this one adds rustic Telangana-style authenticity to your party spread.

4. Mehfil

Location: Multiple outlets including Madhapur, Narayanguda





Mehfil has been a go-to for Hyderabadis for years, and for good reason. Their Chicken 65 is consistent, crisp, and perfectly spicy, all at a very pocket-friendly price. For large Diwali gatherings, it is practical. You can order in bulk without worrying about quality. Their combo packs with biryani and Chicken 65 make party planning simpler, ensuring everyone gets a taste of Hyderabadi classics without breaking the bank.

5. Shah Ghouse Hotel And Restaurant

Location: Tolichowki, Gachibowli





Shah Ghouse is synonymous with biryani, but their Chicken 65 is equally noteworthy. Deep-fried, piping hot, and tossed with curry leaves and green chillies, it captures the essence of traditional Hyderabadi spices. The dish is bold, aromatic, and evokes nostalgia for those who grew up savouring the flavours of the Old City. For Diwali spreads looking for authentic local taste, this one is unbeatable.

6. House Of Bagaara

Location: Madhapur





For a more upscale Diwali affair, House Of Bagaara is the choice. Their Chicken 65 is made with high-quality cuts, marinated overnight, and fried to perfection. The spice levels are balanced, making it approachable for guests who prefer flavour without overpowering heat. Presentation is elegant, so it looks as good as it tastes, perfect for impressing family, friends, or corporate gatherings.





7. Kodi Kura Chitti Gaare

Location: Jubilee Hills, Kondapur





This spot is unapologetically spicy. Tossed with curry leaves and green chillies, their Chicken 65 delivers that signature Andhra kick. Rustic, fiery, and full of flavour, it is a favourite for those who love their starters with intensity. A must-try if your Diwali party is filled with spice lovers who crave bold flavours.

8. Hotel Rumaan

Location: Tolichowki, Chandrayanagutta





Hotel Rumaan offers old-school charm. Their Chicken 65 is saucy, spicy, and just a little greasy in the best way possible. Perfect for pairing with rumali roti or even khichdi, this is comfort food that evokes nostalgia. Ideal for casual Diwali gatherings with close friends or family.

9. The Nawaab's Premium Express

Location: Gachibowli





For modern twists, The Nawaab's Premium Express layers Chicken 65 into biryani, creating an indulgent, flavour-packed dish. They also serve Chicken 65 pizza, which makes for a quirky, fun addition to your Diwali party table. This spot is perfect if you want a blend of tradition and novelty, guaranteed to get guests talking.





Hyderabad has a version of Chicken 65 for every taste

How To Order Chicken 65 For Your Diwali Party?

Ordering for a festive spread requires a little more thought than a casual dinner. Here are some tips:

Pre-book your order: Restaurants get swamped during Diwali. Lock in your order to avoid last-minute disappointment.

Restaurants get swamped during Diwali. Lock in your order to avoid last-minute disappointment. Opt for party packs: Many restaurants offer combo packs with biryani, starters, and sides, which saves both money and effort.

Many restaurants offer combo packs with biryani, starters, and sides, which saves both money and effort. Balance the spice: Not every guest can handle fiery Andhra levels. Consider a mix of medium and hot versions to suit everyone.

Not every guest can handle fiery Andhra levels. Consider a mix of medium and hot versions to suit everyone. Plan sides carefully: Mint chutney, lemon wedges, parottas, or biryani - the right accompaniments elevate the dish.

Mint chutney, lemon wedges, parottas, or biryani - the right accompaniments elevate the dish. Reheat wisely: Use an oven or air fryer to maintain crunch. Microwaving can make even the best Chicken 65 soggy.

Best Pairings With Chicken 65:

Biryani: The ultimate Hyderabad combination.

The ultimate Hyderabad combination. Rumali roti: Soft and thin, perfect for saucy or extra-spicy versions.

Soft and thin, perfect for saucy or extra-spicy versions. Mint chutney and lemon wedges: Adds freshness and balances heat.

Adds freshness and balances heat. Drinks: Buttermilk is traditional, but soft drinks work for casual gatherings.

From fiery Andhra-style renditions to smoky Telangana grills and innovative biryani twists, Hyderabad has a version of Chicken 65 for every taste. Order it online and enjoy while celebrating with your friends. After all, what is Diwali without great food, loud laughter and a little extra heat on your plate?





