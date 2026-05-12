There is something about kala khatta that instantly brings back memories of childhood summers, street-side gola and that perfect sweet-tangy kick. The deep purple hue, combined with its bold flavours, makes it a favourite during the hot months. Now imagine turning that nostalgic taste into a cooling popsicle you can enjoy at home. Made with jamun and a mix of spices, these popsicles are refreshing, vibrant and incredibly easy to prepare. Perfect for beating the summer heat, they are a fun twist on a classic flavour. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @platesbyprachi.

What Ingredients Are Needed For Kala Khatta Popsicles?

To make kala khatta popsicles, you will need fresh jamun (deseeded), sugar, black salt and lemon juice for that perfect tangy base. Spices like roasted cumin powder and a pinch of red chilli powder help recreate the classic kala khatta flavour.

How Long Do Homemade Kala Khatta Popsicles Take To Freeze?

Homemade kala khatta popsicles usually take about 6 to 8 hours to freeze completely. For best results, it is ideal to leave them in the freezer overnight. Make sure the moulds are kept undisturbed so the popsicles are set evenly. Once firm, they are ready to enjoy.

Also Read: 5 Health Benefits Of Consuming Jamun Seed Powder On An Empty Stomach

Can You Store Kala Khatta Popsicles For Later Use?

Yes, kala khatta popsicles can be stored in the freezer for later use. Once fully set, you can keep them in airtight containers or covered moulds to prevent ice crystals from forming. They stay fresh for up to 1-2 weeks when stored properly. Just unmould and enjoy whenever you like.

How To Make Kala Khatta Popsicles At Home (Easy Jamun Popsicle Recipe)

Prepare the jamun: Deseed the jamun and transfer the pulp to a blender. Add the flavours: Add red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt, sugar and lemon juice. Blend smoothly: Blend everything into a fine, smooth mixture. Fill the moulds: Pour the mixture evenly into ice cream moulds. Freeze properly: Cover and freeze overnight until fully set. Ready to enjoy: Unmould and enjoy your tangy, refreshing kala khatta popsicles.

Watch the full recipe video below:



Tips To Make Perfect Kala Khatta Popsicles At Home

Use ripe and juicy jamun: Choose fully ripe jamun for a naturally rich colour and balanced sweet-tangy flavour. Adjust spices carefully: Keep a good balance of chilli, cumin and black salt so the popsicles taste flavourful, not overpowering. Strain for smooth texture: If you prefer smooth popsicles, strain the mixture before freezing to remove any fibre or bits.

So, would you like to try this easy, tangy treat at home and enjoy a burst of kala khatta flavour anytime?