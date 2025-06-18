Jamun is one of India's most celebrated fruits, and for good reason! Loved for its sweet-tangy pulp and vibrant purple hue, it's not only super refreshing but also packed with essential nutrients. Typically enjoyed with a pinch of salt to bring out its flavour, jamun is a seasonal delight. However, we often discard its seeds, wondering what use they could possibly be. But you'll be surprised to know that jamun seeds, when consumed as a powder, can work wonders for your health. From boosting digestion to regulating blood sugar levels, let's discover the five amazing benefits of taking jamun seed powder on an empty stomach.

Also Read: Looking For A Refreshing Summer Drink? This Jamun Lemonade Is The Perfect Choice

Here Are 5 Amazing Benefits Of Having Jamun Seed Powder On An Empty Stomach:

1. Balances Blood Sugar Levels

Jamun seed powder is considered great for those suffering from diabetes. The reason is the presence of compounds like jambolin and alkaloids. Both of these are known to manage blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. A study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine found that jamun seed extract significantly reduced blood glucose levels in diabetic rats, supporting its anti-diabetic properties.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Improves Digestion

If you've been experiencing digestive issues lately, consuming jamun seed powder can be beneficial. What makes it so great for digestive health? It's the presence of astringent and carminative properties that are known to soothe the digestive system. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that eating it first thing in the morning can regulate bowel movements and relieve bloating and acidity.

3. Boosts Immunity

Another amazing benefit of consuming jamun seed powder is that it can boost your immunity. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), jamun is rich in antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, which help protect the body against harmful free radicals. Once you start consuming its powder on a regular basis, you'll notice that the frequency of falling sick has reduced significantly.

4. Supports Weight Loss

Losing weight can be quite challenging, but eating jamun seed powder can make it easier. Thanks to its high fibre content, eating it on an empty stomach can help reduce appetite and promote satiety. This can also prevent binge eating during the day. According to The International Journal of Obesity, jamun may also aid in fat metabolism and reduce fat accumulation.

5. Improves Skin Health

Since jamun is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it's also great for our skin. These properties aid in preventing acne, pimples, pigmentation and dark spots - all of which we desire to avoid. Not just this, but consuming its powder can also prevent premature ageing and dull skin. So, if you wish to achieve healthy and glowing skin, start consuming jamun seed powder.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Jamun Seed Powder At Home

Rinse jamun seeds thoroughly after removing the pulp.

Dry them under sunlight for 5 to 7 days until they're completely moisture-free.

Roast lightly on low heat.

Grind into a fine powder using a mixer or blender.

Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Also Read: Jamun Jam Recipe: How To Make This Tangy Summer Fruit Spread At Home





So, the next time you savour jamun, make sure not to discard its seeds and make this delicious powder out of them.