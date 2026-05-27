Fish is one of the healthiest and most flavourful foods but cooking it the wrong way can easily spoil its taste and texture. Many people think cooking fish is difficult, when in reality, a few small mistakes often lead to dry, rubbery, or overly strong-smelling dishes. From using the wrong heat to adding salt at the wrong time, each step plays an important role. Fresh fish has a delicate flavour, and proper cooking helps keep it soft and juicy. Whether you are making fried fish, grilled fillets, or a spicy curry, avoiding common mistakes can make a big difference. Here are eight common errors that can ruin fish, along with simple tips to fix them.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Macher Kalia - A Bengali Special Fish Curry With Mishti Doi

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Common Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Fish

1. Using Fish That Is Not Fresh





Cooking fish that is not fresh can ruin both the flavour and smell of the dish. Stale fish often tastes too strong and loses its natural texture. How to fix: Always choose fish with firm flesh, shiny skin, and a mild scent. Store it properly and cook it as soon as possible for the best results.





2. Overcooking The Fish





Fish cooks quickly, and overcooking makes it dry and tough. Once the moisture is lost, it no longer feels soft or juicy. How to fix: Cook fish on medium heat and remove it when it flakes easily with a fork. Avoid leaving it on the heat longer than needed.





3. Using Too Many Spices





Adding too many spices can overpower the natural taste of fish. Heavy masalas can make the dish taste unbalanced. How to fix: Use light seasoning like herbs, garlic, lemon, turmeric, or black pepper to enhance the flavour without masking it.





4. Not Marinating Properly





Skipping marination can make fish taste bland, while over-marinating can damage its delicate texture. Both affect the result. How to fix: Marinate fish for 20 to 30 minutes with simple spices and lemon juice for the right balance.





5. Cooking On Very High Heat





Very high heat can burn the outside while leaving the inside undercooked. This leads to uneven texture and taste. How to fix: Cook fish on medium or medium-high heat so it cooks evenly and develops a light golden crust.





6. Not Drying Fish Properly





Leaving moisture on fish prevents proper frying and reduces crispiness. Too much water also affects texture. How to fix: Wash fish gently and pat it completely dry with a kitchen towel before cooking.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Fish Curry Without A Drop Of Oil





7. Cooking Fish For Too Long





Keeping fish on the heat for too long makes it hard and rubbery. The natural softness is lost, especially in fillets or small pieces. How to fix: In most cases, 15 to 20 minutes is enough depending on the recipe. Check the texture instead of overcooking it.





8. Adding Salt At The Wrong Time





Adding too much salt too early can pull out moisture and make the fish dry. It may also affect texture while cooking. How to fix: Add salt carefully during marination or just before cooking. Always taste the dish before adding extra salt.





Fish tastes best when cooked with care, balanced seasoning, and the right timing. Avoiding these simple mistakes will help you prepare fish that is juicy, flavourful, and perfectly cooked every single time.