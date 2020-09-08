Immunity: This Saunf, Cinnamon And Elaichi Tea May Help Soothe Cold And Promote Weight Loss

The correlation between immunity and diet has been emphasised often enough

Immunity has become the buzzword of 2020. Almost everyone we know is busy strengthening it, and finally prioritising health over anything else. And if you are also on the same boat, you have arrived at the right place. Now, with the season change, we are all the more vulnerable to infections and disease causing bacteria, and it is our responsibility to shield ourselves. Yes, it is tough to curb the temptation to indulge in those roadside kachoris and momos, but too much of it may prove detrimental to your health.





There are some ingredients in your pantry that may help bolster your immunity. Scores of nutritionists recommend warm herbal tea during this time. It not only help ease nasal congestion, but also soothe inflamed throat and discomfort that comes with incessant coughing. You can make healing herbal teas at home too with a handful of herbs in your kitchen pantry like fennel seeds or saunf, cardamom or elaichi, cinnamon or dalchini. Combining these could help give you a sweet-smelling, pleasing tea that is also a treasure of health.





Immunity: Fennel seeds are rich in antioxidants

Immunity Boosting Properties Of Fennel, Cinnamon And Cardamom

All these spices are herbs are replete with antioxidants that help fight dangerous free radical activity that may take a toll on our immunity and make cells age faster. They are also enriched with anti-inflammatory properties. Fennel is also a good source of Vitamin C, while cardamom is packed with zinc, both Vitamin C and zinc are known to play a crucial role in building immunity.

Instead of sugar, the tea is sweetened by honey, which again is an amazing natural cough suppressant.





Immunity: Cinnamon is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties





Weight-Loss Boosting Properties Of The Tea

All these spices in right amount are known to contribute to a sustainable weight loss. They may help rev up metabolism, which may help burn calories faster. Besides, it is a super low-calorie drink in itself.





Immunity: Cardamom is also known as elaichi

How To Make Saunf, Cinnamon And Elaichi Tea:

Ingredients:





1 teaspoon fennel seeds 1 teaspoon green cardamom powder or 3 pods Half an inch of cinnamon

Method:





Take a cup full of water, add it to a vessel. Now, add the spices to the water and bring it to boil Cover the vessel with a lid, let it steep for 2-3 minutes. Strain the tea. Optional: Add half a teaspoon of honey for taste.

Try this tea and let us know how you liked it.







