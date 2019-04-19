Lose Weight Quickly By Drinking Teas Made With This Magical Spice

can be used to churn out rich, flavourful drinks

After many failed attempts to shed much weight even after rigidly following our workout regime, we realise that just exercising will not lead us to our goals. What we eat and drink has an equal part to play in maintain the weight of our body. There are no shortcuts when it comes to losing weight, but there are definitely easy ways to achieve the goal. We have already heard a million times how drinking green tea can help our bereaved cause. But, if caffeine is not what you want to take the place of the lost fat, try this tea made with the healthy spice - cinnamon. This delicious spice that we use to churn out rich, flavourful dishes can also help you scale down kilos and inches.







Health Benefits Of Cinnamon:



Cinnamon is an excellent nutrient-dense spice, which proffers various benefits to bodily health while trimming away layers of fat.

Cinnamon contains polyphenols and proanthocyanidins antioxidants, which boosts the immunity system and repairs tissue damage.

Cinnamon keeps the stomach full for a long time and prevents it from wanting extra food.

It has anti-inflammatory properties that checks on bloating and swelling of belly.

Cinnamon is also great for heart health and digestive system. It breaks down food faster, which is easily digestible.

Here are some teas you can make with cinnamon, which will have the edgy taste of the spice and innumerable health benefits:



Lemon Cinnamon Tea

Lemon is full of essential vitamins and antioxidants that flush out toxins from the body and keep the digestive system running smoothly. Add one lemon juice and one teaspoon cinnamon powder to boiling water and sip it warm.





Weight Loss: Cinnamon Lemon Tea





Cinnamon Honey Tea

The advantages of consuming honey and cinnamon together are aplenty. Honey targets all common problems, including weight gain and keeps the skin glowing. Add one teaspoon of honey to tea brewed with one teaspoon cinnamon powder.





Weight Loss: Cinnamon Honey Tea







Cinnamon-Infused Turmeric Tea

Seep one inch cinnamon stick and half teaspoon turmeric powder in water and boil it. The combined properties of both the spices - cinnamon and turmeric - make this tea a truly nutritious one.





Weight Loss: Cinnamon Turmeric Tea





Cinnamon And Ginger-Clove Tea

Take half inch cinnamon stick, half inch ginger piece and two pods of cloves; ground them till they turn powdery. Add the mixture in boiling water. Strain and drink it warm. You can also add honey in this tea if the strong, bitter flavour is too much to take.





Weight Loss: Cinnamon And Ginger-Clove Tea







Cinnamon-infused teas are a great replacement for caffeinated teas. Cinnamon, which is regarded as a far cutter, is a must-try spice to be had in the form of tea if you are watching your waistline.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







