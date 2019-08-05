SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • High-Protein Soups: 4 Soothing And Yummy Soups To Shed Those Extra Kilos In Monsoon

High-Protein Soups: 4 Soothing And Yummy Soups To Shed Those Extra Kilos In Monsoon

The trend of 'souping' has become a sensation in the world of weight loss and fitness. Souping gives you enough room to experiment; you can put healthy meat, veggies, and grains of many kinds.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 05, 2019 14:53 IST

Reddit
High-Protein Soups: 4 Soothing And Yummy Soups To Shed Those Extra Kilos In Monsoon

Soups are warm, soothing, healing and if made right, they could also promote weight loss!

To sit and snuggle with a warm bowl of soup, and hear the sound of rains against our window-panes is one of our most favourite 'monsoon memories'. Soups are warm, soothing, healing and if made right, they could also promote weight loss! Yes, you heard us! The trend of 'souping' has become a sensation in the world of weight loss and fitness. Souping gives you enough room to experiment; you can put healthy meat, veggies, and grains of many kinds. Unlike juicing, it does not cost you healthy fibres that are so essential for weight loss. Since the water content in soup is so high, they help fill you up, without toppling your calorie count.  

Here are some high-protein soups you may include in your weight loss diet. Protein helps induce satiety; if you feel full, you would naturally binge less. Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, which further helps prevent cravings. Protein also helps build muscles and promote muscle recovery after a gruelling workout. 

High-Protein Soups For Weight Loss:

1. 2 Bean and Chicken Soup

Clear soups are any day a better bet than their creamy versions, if you are looking to lose some kilos. This delish recipe is brimming with a healthy blend of beans, tomatoes and juicy chicken chunks. Sip and slurp!

(Also Read: 11 Best Chicken Soup Recipes | Easy Soup Recipes)

mojkmrt8
Clear soups are any day a better bet than their creamy versions

2. Lamb and Chargrilled Bell Pepper Soup

Packed with the goodness of lamb bones, spices and chargrilled bell pepper, this wholesome soup is ideal for days when you want to skip your dinner and go for something light yet filling.

3. Chicken Sweet Corn Soup

You saw this coming, didn't you? You would find this hearty soup in every Indo-Chinese restaurant you visit, now make this iconic recipe at home. Chicken, being a lean protein, is an ideal addition to your weight loss diet. Corn is also rich in fibre, which further helps assist your diet.

4. Moong Dal Shorba

India's favourite moong dal is a treasure trove of protein and many healthy vitamins. Shorba is a Mughlai soup that is usually taken before the meals. This soothing shorba is packed with the goodness of moong dal, onions, garlic, turmeric, green chillies and coriander.

(Also Read: )

shorba

India's favourite moong dal is a treasure trove of protein and many healthy vitamins.

Sip into these delish soups and make the most of these nippy evenings. Let us know which recipes you liked the best in the comments section below.

Happy Monsoons!
 

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Weight LossSoup
Watch: How To Make Delicious Kheer Flavoured With Toddy Palm Fruit Pulp
Watch: How To Make Delicious Kheer Flavoured With Toddy Palm Fruit Pulp
Explore The Real Flavours Of Chettinad Cuisine And Its Culinary Treasures In Karaikudi
Explore The Real Flavours Of Chettinad Cuisine And Its Culinary Treasures In Karaikudi

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 