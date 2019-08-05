High-Protein Soups: 4 Soothing And Yummy Soups To Shed Those Extra Kilos In Monsoon

Soups are warm, soothing, healing and if made right, they could also promote weight loss!

To sit and snuggle with a warm bowl of soup, and hear the sound of rains against our window-panes is one of our most favourite 'monsoon memories'. Soups are warm, soothing, healing and if made right, they could also promote weight loss! Yes, you heard us! The trend of 'souping' has become a sensation in the world of weight loss and fitness. Souping gives you enough room to experiment; you can put healthy meat, veggies, and grains of many kinds. Unlike juicing, it does not cost you healthy fibres that are so essential for weight loss. Since the water content in soup is so high, they help fill you up, without toppling your calorie count.





Here are some high-protein soups you may include in your weight loss diet. Protein helps induce satiety; if you feel full, you would naturally binge less. Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, which further helps prevent cravings. Protein also helps build muscles and promote muscle recovery after a gruelling workout.





High-Protein Soups For Weight Loss:

1. 2 Bean and Chicken Soup





Clear soups are any day a better bet than their creamy versions, if you are looking to lose some kilos. This delish recipe is brimming with a healthy blend of beans, tomatoes and juicy chicken chunks. Sip and slurp!





2. Lamb and Chargrilled Bell Pepper Soup





Packed with the goodness of lamb bones, spices and chargrilled bell pepper, this wholesome soup is ideal for days when you want to skip your dinner and go for something light yet filling.





3. Chicken Sweet Corn Soup





You saw this coming, didn't you? You would find this hearty soup in every Indo-Chinese restaurant you visit, now make this iconic recipe at home. Chicken, being a lean protein, is an ideal addition to your weight loss diet. Corn is also rich in fibre, which further helps assist your diet.





4. Moong Dal Shorba





India's favourite moong dal is a treasure trove of protein and many healthy vitamins. Shorba is a Mughlai soup that is usually taken before the meals. This soothing shorba is packed with the goodness of moong dal, onions, garlic, turmeric, green chillies and coriander.





India's favourite moong dal is a treasure trove of protein and many healthy vitamins.





Sip into these delish soups and make the most of these nippy evenings. Let us know which recipes you liked the best in the comments section below.





Happy Monsoons!









